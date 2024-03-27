The Recluse, Mountaintop, and more weapons to return in Destiny 2 Into the Light

Some of the most popular weapons in the history of Destiny 2 are coming back with the Into the Light update. Only a few can understand the community's excitement as weapons such as The Recluse and The Mountaintop make their way into the loot pool with better perks and additional options. The Into the Light expansion is shaping up to be a significant update for the title.

This article lists all the weapons scheduled for the Into the Light expansion, especially ones that are getting re-issued. As mentioned earlier, weapons such as The Recluse and The Mountaintop are returning from sunset, alongside other popular gear pieces such as Luna's Howl, Blast Furnace, Hammerhead, Midnight Coup, and more.

Experienced Destiny 2 players will be all too familiar with these names, as they were the most-picked weapons until the major sunsetting in 2020.

Bungie confirms the return of The Recluse, The Mountaintop, Hammerhead, and more for Destiny 2 Into the Light

Destiny 2 Into the Light will be free for everyone, meaning every weapon, armor piece, activity, and location will be accessible. Aside from the weapons mentioned above, the Parade armor set from Year 1 is also being brought back for farming through the Onslaught activity.

During the Developer livestream on March 26, a list of all revealed weapons was shown, along with a few perks for each.

The Recluse : Polygonal Rifling, Corkscrew Rifling, Arrowhead Brake, High Caliber Rounds, Armor Piercing Rounds, Dynamic Sway Reduction, Feeding Frenzy, Master of Arms, and a lot more

: Polygonal Rifling, Corkscrew Rifling, Arrowhead Brake, High Caliber Rounds, Armor Piercing Rounds, Dynamic Sway Reduction, Feeding Frenzy, Master of Arms, and a lot more The Mountaintop: Magic Missile being brought back as an archetype, alongside perks such as High-Velocity Rounds, Vorpal Weapon, Auto-loading Holster, and more

Magic Missile being brought back as an archetype, alongside perks such as High-Velocity Rounds, Vorpal Weapon, Auto-loading Holster, and more Luna's Howl: Magnificent Howl, Slideshot, Heal Clip, Kill Clip, and more

Magnificent Howl, Slideshot, Heal Clip, Kill Clip, and more Blast Furnace: Headseeker, new perk called Last Stand, and more

Headseeker, new perk called Last Stand, and more Midnight Coup: Kinetic Tremors, Explosive Payload, and more

The re-issued Mountaintop (Image via Bungie)

To farm a particular weapon, players can unlock "Attunement" and set a specific weapon as "attuned." Doing so will significantly increase the drop rate of the attuned weapon.

Special mention should be given to the Origin Trait, Indomitability, which will be present in all the weapons mentioned above. It states the following:

Final blows grant bonus Grenade energy when playing in Light subclass or melee energy while playing with Darkness subclass

The Recluse re-issued (Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2 Into the Light is scheduled to be released on April 9, 2024.