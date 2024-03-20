Bungie announced "Onslaught" horde mode activity for Destiny 2 Into the Light 

Destiny 2 Into the Light is getting a brand new activity resembling a traditional horde mode and tower defense. Bungie has named the mode "Onslaught," allowing a fire team of three to defeat countless enemies. Additionally, there seem to be multiple twists to this, where Guardians can accumulate enough currency by defeating targets, and use them to amplify defenses.

Via the dev livestream held on March 19, 2024, the company went live on its official Twitch channel and showcased multiple things surrounding this new game mode. They highlighted multiple aspects of the activities for an extended period, sharing potential enemies, strategies, maps, and weapons as well.

Onslaught activity revealed for Destiny 2 Into the Light

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming "Onslaught" game mode is a mixture of tower defense and horde mode. Players will get access to familiar locations, one of which will be Midtown. However, the Onslaught instance of Midtown has been terraformed with Pyramid structures, showcasing Witness' hold over the Earth.

Here is a list of things revealed by Bungie regarding the mechanics and gameplay:

Defend a central unit and charge it periodically with Arc orbs from enemies

Three traps. A wire trap, a decoy, and turrets

All three traps can be upgraded using scraps

Scraps are collected by defeating enemies in each wave

There will be 50 waves in challenge and Legendary mode

Playlist modes will have 10 waves

At the end of per 10 waves, the fireteam can teleport to a different instance to fight a boss. These bosses will become powerful every 10 levels

At the end of 6, 16, 26, 36, and 46th level, players will teleport to a different instance of Pyramid to defeat enemies and deposit a Spark

Unfortunately, there have been no official announcements regarding loot that will become available. However, it has been confirmed that the fireteam will acquire loot after completing 10 levels. The death of all three fireteam members within a Legend or Challenge mode will result in Extinguish.

Two new weapons that were revealed in the stream included a re-issued version of the Midnight Coup Hand Cannon, alongside a re-issued version of the Hung Jury SR4.

The second Destiny 2 Into the Light developer stream will take place again on March 26, at 10 am PST.