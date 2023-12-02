Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin guide: Hefnd's Vengeance, Blighted Chimaera final boss encounter

Hefnd's Vengeance is the final boss in Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin Dungeon. Like other Dungeons and Raids, this final boss takes the mechanics of the previous encounters and mixes them with new ones. Hence, you must put what you have learned to good use and defeat Hefnd's Vengeance to finish your run.

This article will guide you through the mechanics of the final boss fight in Warlord's Ruin Dungeon and how to make things easier in the run. Note that the mechanics tied to this encounter involve Blighted Eyes, Scorn Taken Lanterns, similar buff countdowns, and a new debuff countdown.

Disclaimer: This guide is based on the assumption that Rathil and Locus boss encounters have been cleared, and you're already accustomed to the basic Lantern and Blighted Eye mechanics. You should clear the first two encounters before heading to Hefnd's Vengeance.

How to defeat Hefnd's Vengeance, Blighted Chimaera in Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin

Blighted Eyes on the boss in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Once you have traversed through another maze and a small jumping puzzle in Destiny 2, the boss arena will be right in front of you. Shoot the Taken Blight on the floor to start the encounter, and keep doing this to dispel the Taken corruption throughout the fight.

The rest of the mechanics have been explained below:

Destroy Blighted Eyes surrounding the boss to spawn two Scorn bosses on either side.

Defeat the Scorn bosses to spawn Scorn Lanterns, and you will also be inflicted with a "Hex of Vengeful Corruption" debuff.

Note that the Imminent Wish buff is being counted down simultaneously.

While cleansing the Scorn Lantern, look for a Scorn Scorcher immune to all damage, called "Corrupted Hex Drinker."

Perform a melee attack on the Scorcher to transfer the debuff and move away from it.

Cleanse enough Lanterns within the Imminent Wish time limit, and you have an extended DPS duration.

Keep an eye on the boss. There are three tiers of the boss arena.

Climb and repeat the mechanics on all tiers to eventually defeat the boss.

While transferring the debuff, you can wait until it reaches one or two seconds in the counter before melee-attacking the Scorn Scorcher. This way, the Scorcher will die quickly after getting the debuff, and you can cleanse the Lanterns as well.

Corrupted Hex Drinker in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Additionally, you will see Blighted Eyes spawning in the topmost tier of the arena. Destroying these Blighted Eyes during the damage phase will extend the DPS phase timer.

Best loadouts for Hefnd's Vengeance final boss encounter in Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin

Since you will be facing Hefnd's Vengeance from a fair distance in every phase, you are recommended to use Rocket Launchers and Linear Fusion Rifles. Gjallarhorn paired with Bait and Switch Apex Predator is a great combination, alongside subclasses like Well of Radiance and Marksman Golden Gun with Celestial Nighthawk.

Apex Predator in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Having a Shadowshot Hunter instead of a Marksman is also great since Wolfpack Rounds can deal yellow numbers on the boss' weakened body.