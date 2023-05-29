Destiny 2 Apex Predator god rolls, how to get them, and more 

The Apex Predator Rocket Launcher is back in everyone's weapon collection in Destiny 2. With the implementation of crafting and new perks on Last Wish gear pieces, the once-forgotten Raid has seen multiple activities recently. With eight different Legendary weapons to choose from, Apex Predator stands out for being one of the most powerful Rocket Launchers in this title's current meta.

This article showcases the best perks to have on the Adaptive Framed Rocket Launcher since it can easily surpass other heavy weapons in terms of damage.

From meta-defining perks such as Explosive Light to niche choices like "Bait and Switch" and "Reconstruction," players now have way more powerful options to pick from compared to the Rocket Launcher from Y2.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Best perk combinations on Apex Predator Rocket Launcher in Destiny 2

1) Usage and how to get

The Apex Predator, alongside every other weapon from the Last Wish Raid, can be farmed from all encounters. Hence, there is a chance for every weapon to drop after players finish any encounter within the Raid — starting from Kalli until the Queenswalk, with only the latter having One Thousand Voices in its drop pool.

Destiny 2 Last Wish loot table (Image via blueberries. gg)

All Last Wish weapons are currently craftable, allowing everyone to put in enhanced perks on them. However, farming for the red-bordered one might be a little tiring. There are two primary ways to acquire a deep-sight version of a Last Wish weapon.

O Deepsight Mine quest (Image via Destiny 2)

You can either follow the "O Deepsight Mine" quest and complete the entire Raid, or you can wait for a rotator week and farm one particular encounter over and over again. As you might have already guessed, the latter process doesn't guarantee a red-border drop in every run, let alone grant the weapon you are looking for.

However, each run of the Kalli encounter might take about five minutes, depending on everyone's knowledge of the game's mechanics. Once you get hold of the weapon, use it for bosses and elites by following the perk combinations given below.

2) PvE god roll

Apex Predator Rocket Launcher PvE god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The best perk combinations for the Apex Predator Rocket Launcher in Destiny 2 PvE are as follows:

Volatile Launch for increased blast radius, velocity, and Handling.

Impact Casing for increased impact damage and Stability.

Reconstruction for auto-reloading the magazine.

Bait and Switch for 35% increased damage after damaging foes with all weapons beforehand.

Multiple other options can make this weapon a beast against all kinds of bosses. It should be noted that each Wolfpack projectile after being paired with Gjallarhorn can stack the damage from Legendary perks such as Explosive Light, Bait and Switch, and more.

Destiny 2 PvE god rolls with the Explosive Light perk (Image via D2Gunsmith)

Reconstruction and Explosive Light is a great combination, alongside Demolitionist. However, since the Starfire nerf, Rocket Launchers' Demolitionist perk is slowly becoming less viable.

Poll : 0 votes