Destiny 2 Blind Well now guarantees Dreaming City weapons at all Tiers

Weapons from Destiny 2's Dreaming City have been in and out of the game for quite some time now. The implementation of the perfect loot pool for these weapons has been all over the place for the past few seasons.

With the introduction of Beyond Light, the company decided to vault every weapon from the Dreaming City, which angered most of the community. However, it was again brought back into the pool with less favored perks and harder means to acquire the weapons.

Ultimately, with Season 13 and 14, Destiny 2 players got to see all their Dreaming City weapons back with all the right perks. Everyone now has a chance to get a god-roll weapon, even after running a Tier 1 Blind Well in Season 15.

Players can now get a guaranteed Destiny 2 Dreaming City weapon after running Blind Well

Blind Well is an exclusive public event, set between the locations of Rheasilvia and The Strand. It has some pretty straightforward mechanics with a total of three Tiers. Naturally, each Tier will amp up the difficulty and eventually give a chance to turn the entire event into "Heroic".

With the latest Destiny 2 patch for December's Anniversary event, completing each Tier will reward everyone with a guaranteed weapon from Dreaming City. In addition, players will also get two weapons upon Heroic completion. The loot pool contains every Dreaming City weapon. They are:

Retold Tale shotgun.

Tigerspite auto rifle.

Twilight Oath sniper rifle.

Sleepless rocket launcher.

Abide the Return sword.

Vouchsafe scout rifle.

Waking Vigil hand cannon.

To start a Tier run in Blind Well, Guardians need to purchase "Charge of Light" consumables in exchange for Dark Fragments from Petra Venj. Once purchased, the event can be initiated based on the difficulty. However, as mentioned before, the weapons will be rewarded via the chest that spawns upon completion.

Charge of Light Tier 3 from Petra Venj (Image via Destiny 2)

While the activity itself isn't based on target-farming similar to Prophecy or Grasp of Avarice, it still rewards a guaranteed weapon after the end of each run. Destiny 2 players won't have to run the Shattered Realm dungeon or the Ascendant Challenge each week to get hold of one of the Dreaming City's exclusive gear.

