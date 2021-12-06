Bungie 30th Anniversary update will provide free Bright Dust to Destiny 2 players 

Bright Dust is one of the major currencies in the current Destiny 2 market, acquired by accessible means. It can purchase various items from the Eververse store, including ornaments, emotes, shaders, and even entrances.

With no more seasonal challenges added every week, the primary source of farming Bright Dust has been limited to bounties only.

However, Bungie recently confirmed that players could get free Bright Dust starting December 7 with the Anniversary patch. This can be a possible feature for every week until Witch Queen arrives.

Players can get free Bright Dust in Destiny 2 starting December 7

Bungie's Community Manager, Dylan Gafner, called on Destiny 2's subreddit to address questions from the community. Regarding announcements on the free Bright Dust, the main issue at hand was whether Bungie would be releasing any additional seasonal challenges with event-based objectives.

While Dylan confirmed that they won't be adding anything extra with the challenges, it is an established fact that players will get Bright Dust for free. He replied saying:

Seasonal Challenges will not be refreshed, but we will be providing a way to get some freebie Bright Dust each week. Stay Tuned!

Since the exact source of the free Bright Dust hasn't been unveiled yet, players are speculating on many possible features. On the one hand, it could be weekly event-related bounties from Xur. Meanwhile, there could also be triumphs from the Moments of Triumph event.

With so many things around the corner, the community is bound to get busier over the next few weeks. Destiny 2 players will get the Gjallarhorn and plenty of other gear with the Anniversary event. However, Moments of Triumph was a surprise announcement from Bungie on Thursday's TWAB.

Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph rewards for 2021 (Image via Bungie)

Bungie's weekly blog post also revealed some of the rewards that Guardians will have a chance to get. This includes an exclusive emblem, a ghost, a sparrow, and much more. With the main focus being on the Gjallarhorn, the players could definitely use some Bright Dust ahead of a new expansion.

Also Read Article Continues below

Destiny 2 players can also expect Eva Levante at the Tower very soon for Dawning. Given her history, Guardians can pick up some Bright Dust from her weekly bounties as well.

Edited by Siddharth Satish