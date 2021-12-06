Destiny 2 weekly reset (December 7 to 14): 30th Anniversary pack, Iron Banner, Moments of Triumph, and more 

Bungie is all set for Destiny 2's most prominent patch of the year, as the weekly reset on December 7 is drawing near. The community is ready for a brand new sandbox in PvP, with a few new weapons and events.

With everything that has been announced previously, the 30th Anniversary patch is shaping up to be game-changing.

The upcoming seven days will be pretty eventful for Destiny 2 players. Aside from the Anniversary update, Guardians will also get Moments of Triumph alongside Iron Banner PvP and Corrupted Nightfall.

DestinyTracker @destinytrack



Free music track download:



Gjallardays Day 13 REWARD NEW: Grasp of Avarice dungeon! #Destiny2 Free music track download: bungiestore.com/gifts-of-gjall… Gjallardays Day 13 REWARD NEW: Grasp of Avarice dungeon! #Destiny2 Free music track download: bungiestore.com/gifts-of-gjall…Gjallardays Day 13 REWARD https://t.co/PUwdBgawDW

It is safe to assume that there are numerous things to choose from, especially after an arid period in November.

Upcoming content in the Destiny 2 weekly reset (December 7 to 14)

1) The Anniversary patch

Destiny 2 Anniversary patch (Image via Bungie)

There is no doubt that the upcoming Anniversary event in Destiny 2 will have the biggest possible sandbox patch ever. With new content in mind, Bungie tends to move forward with unique playstyles and nerfs in PvP.

The latest adventures will include a six-player activity for all players, a paid dungeon, Gjallarhorn, new weapons, and ornaments.

In addition, players will also get Bright Dust each week. Since the primary source hasn't been announced yet, one can assume it to be a reward from event-related bounties.

2) Moments of Triumph

Moments of Triumph 2020 (Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2's Moments of Triumph is an annual event that involves completing challenges. These objectives are usually tied to end-game content, where players need to dedicate a lot of their time before gaining exclusive rewards.

The rewards include an in-game title (MMXXI), emblem, T-shirt access for purchase, and more.

3) Iron Banner with bonus Crucible ranks

Iron Banner vendor Saladin (Image via Bungie)

The Iron Banner will return alongside the Carnival, and Destiny 2 players will also earn bonus Crucible ranks from each match. Lord Saladin, as usual, will be at the Tower handing out weekly bounties for Pinnacle gear.

Amidst all the activities and updates, players should be prioritizing the Iron Banner a little more than the new content. With the Anniversary sticking around until February 2022, everyone will be looking to wrap up the Iron Banner objectives and be done with it.

4) The Corrupted Nightfall

The Corrupted Nightfall (Image via Bungie)

The Corrupted Nightfall returns for Destiny 2 Season of the Lost, where Guardians can get The Palindrome and The Swarm after completion. The 140 RPM void hand cannon has been one of the most-used weapons in the PvP.

Furthermore, The Corrupted is expected to have the same modifiers and enemies from previous versions of Nightfall.

5) Momentum Control

Destiny 2 Momentum Control (Image via Bungie)

The Momentum Control in Destiny 2 is a 6v6 PvP game mode, where the damage output from every source is doubled. It is designed to be a fast-paced Control, where everyone can capture points and defeat enemies rapidly.

Also Read Article Continues below

Usually, Momentum Control is more manageable for players looking to finish any exotic quests or catalysts.

Edited by Siddharth Satish