Upcoming content for December in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost 

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost is going through a pretty dry period. There isn't much for players aside from the daily in-game activities and a few weekly challenges here and there. The problem isn't the content but the lengthy nature of the season itself.

DestinyTracker @destinytrack



🛡 106 Days until Destiny 2: The Witch Queen.



#Destiny2 #TheWitchQueen 🛡 29 Days until Bungie’s 30th Anniversary Pack🛡 106 Days until Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. 🛡 29 Days until Bungie’s 30th Anniversary Pack 🛡 106 Days until Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. #Destiny2 #TheWitchQueen https://t.co/PfiLOkToVH

The Witch Queen was supposed to be up and running in November, but Guardians will have to continue with the content of Season of the Lost for another three months due to the delay. Thankfully, December will be more festive in comparison, as Destiny 2 will hold an event celebrating Bungie's 30th Anniversary.

The 30th Anniversary event will kick off on 7 December 2021, and will run for the entirety of Season 15 until Witch Queen comes out.

Destiny 2 and the Anniversary event will provide both free and paid content

1) Dares of Eternity

Upcoming six-man free activity (Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2's 30th Anniversary event will consist of both paid and free content. Players can buy the Anniversary pack from Steam to get the whole experience. However, Bungie will also be adding an activity for more casual players who want to enjoy the event for free.

Dares of Eternity will be a six-player co-op activity similar to the seasonals, hinting at a nine-themed map with the icons on top. Destiny 2 had a Crucible map called the "Eternity", based on the Plains of Nine. Therefore, players can expect something similar in terms of design.

Eternity map in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie) Enter caption

Bungie hasn't officially announced any specifics for this portion of the free activity, other than the fact that there will be themed rewards and mysteries.

2) Two Destiny 1 weapons and dungeon

Eyasluna weapon from Destiny 1 (Images via Bungie)

Aside from the free six-player activity, the paid content will include three-player co-op dungeons, two returning weapons from Destiny 1, the Gjallarhorn and much more.

Eyasluna was reskinned in Destiny 2 in the form of Austringer. Since the latter was sunset with Beyond Light, it will be interesting to see how Bungie handles all the perks in this hand cannon. Other weapons from the dungeon will include a brand new sword inspired by Bungie's 1997 video game, The Myth, alongside the legendary sniper rifle known as 1000 Yard Stare.

1000 Yard Stare from Destiny 1 (Image via Bungie)

An additional shotgun and a breech grenade launcher are supposed to be added to the loot pool, but no precise details have been posted by Bungie yet.

Benj @Benjjjyy



Another cool design, this time from



#30daysofEyasluna 28 days until Eyasluna returns as a reward in Destiny 2Another cool design, this time from @Matthew_Virtue6 28 days until Eyasluna returns as a reward in Destiny 2 Another cool design, this time from @Matthew_Virtue6#30daysofEyasluna https://t.co/V0P0YbRQhA

3) Thorn-themed armor and Gjallarhorn

Thorn-themed armor pieces and Gjallarhorn (Image via Bungie)

Lastly, the paid dungeon will most likely include rewards related to thorn-themed armor pieces. The set will be available for all three classes of Destiny 2, alongside the Gjallarhorn exotic rocket launcher.

Bungie has said that players will get the classic rocket launcher by completing a quest related to the dungeon. Additionally, the 30th Anniversary pack will include a Gjallarhorn-themed sparrow, exotic ships, emblems, shaders and plenty of other ornaments.

Edited by Sabine Algur