Destiny 2 community is furious with Bungie for the extra charge on Witch Queen dungeons 

Bungie recently announced that they'll be bringing in a total of three dungeons for the upcoming year in Destiny 2. However, they won't be added with the standard version of the Witch Queen, or the season pass coming in Year 5. The product was advertised in three versions including Standard, Deluxe, and the 30th Anniversary with the Deluxe.

KackisHD @RickKackis In light of the Dungeon pricing controversy, I need to ask a question:Why wouldn't you get the Witch queen deluxe edition?And I am genuinely curious!No hate or anything! But everyone I know always gets it, cause they know they're playing all D2 seasons for the next year. In light of the Dungeon pricing controversy, I need to ask a question:Why wouldn't you get the Witch queen deluxe edition?And I am genuinely curious!No hate or anything! But everyone I know always gets it, cause they know they're playing all D2 seasons for the next year.

Community manager Cozmo23 came forward and made things a bit more clear regarding the description of each of the Witch Queen editions. Destiny 2 only has three dungeons in the game so far. One of them is "Pit of Heresy", which is accessible with the Shadowkeep expansion, and the other two are "Prophecy" and "Shattered Throne."

Year 5 dungeons will be charged separately with Destiny 2 Deluxe

During the live showcase of Destiny 2 Witch Queen, Bungie dropped a lot of content, mostly involving plans for the next big expansion. These included a brand new raid, two dungeons, and a remastered raid from Destiny 1. However, the standard edition of Witch Queen consists of the campaign, exotic gear, weapon crafting, and much more.

From this, it is implied that the very first dungeon of the Year 5 expansion will be excluded from the standard edition. Community Manager Cozmo23 in the Reddit thread stated the following:

We've seen some debate around the new dungeon content and wanted to clarify how it will be delivered next year.

If you get the Deluxe edition of The Witch Queen, you will recieve the expansion, all four seasons for the next year, and the two dungeons. If you get the standard edition, you can still upgrade to the Deluxe to get the dungeons later. We will also be offering a seperate way for you to purchase the dungeons in the future, but they will not be included in the season passes.

In short, to access all the content post Destiny 2 Witch Queen's release, players will need to purchase the expansion itself, season passes, a deluxe upgrade, or a separate DLC.

DestinyTracker🎃 @destinytrack #TheWitchQueen BREAKING: In order to receive access to the Year 5 Dungeons you must purchase the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition! As of right now, will not be included with the Season Pass. #Destiny2 BREAKING: In order to receive access to the Year 5 Dungeons you must purchase the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition! As of right now, will not be included with the Season Pass. #Destiny2 #TheWitchQueen https://t.co/YyTtDsXdni

The removal of major content like Forsaken has already fostered distaste in the community. Following this, even saying that the Destiny 2 fanbase is "skeptical" towards Bungie's new decision would be an understatement.

