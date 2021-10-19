Destiny 2 game director reassures fans following Elden Ring delay

The month of February next year will see numerous game releases, including Destiny 2 Witch Queen and Elden Ring. However, the latter title was delayed until February 25, only three days after the scheduled launch of Destiny 2's fourth significant expansion. This led to fans of the looter-shooter asking whether Witch Queen might be delayed too.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING Important message:ELDEN RING will release on Feb 25, 2022, as the depth & strategic freedom of the game exceeded initial expectations. Thank you for your trust & patience. We look forward to seeing you experience the game in the Closed Network Test in Nov.The #ELDENRING Team Important message:ELDEN RING will release on Feb 25, 2022, as the depth & strategic freedom of the game exceeded initial expectations. Thank you for your trust & patience. We look forward to seeing you experience the game in the Closed Network Test in Nov.The #ELDENRING Team

Destiny 2 game director Joe Blackburn took to Twitter to reassure fans about the expansion's release, confirming that it would not be delayed.

Joe Blackburn @joegoroth Excited for all the legends that want to hang out with Savathun this February, but if there's one thing we know about the Witch Queen, she can hold her own. Excited for all the legends that want to hang out with Savathun this February, but if there's one thing we know about the Witch Queen, she can hold her own.

Bungie had previously announced that they will be releasing each expansion towards the start of the year. Starting with Witch Queen, despite having multiple games coming up in February, Bungie will be keeping their word of releasing the expansions on the scheduled dates.

Last year, Destiny 2 Beyond Light was delayed for two months due to various issues posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. With February 2022 being packed with multiple game releases, the community wondered whether Bungie might delay the Witch Queen release to maintain the player base over the weekend.

Destiny 2 Witch Queen has been trending on Twitter after Elden Ring gets delayed

Major upcoming titles such as Dying Light 2, Horizon Forbidden West, Life is Strange Remastered, and even the Saints Row reboot will be released in February 2022. Added to the list is another heavyweight, Elden Ring, which was originally scheduled to be released on January 21, 2022.

Also Read

Benji-Sales @BenjiSales So February 2022 currently has scheduled to release- Elden Ring

- Horizon Forbidden West

- Dying Light 2

- Saints Row

- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

- The King of Fighters XV

- Sifu

- Life is Strange Remastered CollectionThat's one heck of a non Q4 / Holiday month there So February 2022 currently has scheduled to release- Elden Ring

- Horizon Forbidden West

- Dying Light 2

- Saints Row

- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

- The King of Fighters XV

- Sifu

- Life is Strange Remastered CollectionThat's one heck of a non Q4 / Holiday month there https://t.co/V0DfeeOzpy

Destiny 2 is no stranger when it comes to competing for releases with big titles. It hopes to stand out from the rest of the releases by providing the next big expansion in gameplay, story, and content. Despite its two-month delay, Destiny 2 Beyond Light did a decent job with a new season and lots of content to keep the players busy.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee