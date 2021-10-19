Destiny 2 game director reassures fans following Elden Ring delay

The month of February next year will see numerous game releases, including Destiny 2 Witch Queen and Elden Ring. However, the latter title was delayed until February 25, only three days after the scheduled launch of Destiny 2's fourth significant expansion. This led to fans of the looter-shooter asking whether Witch Queen might be delayed too.
Destiny 2 game director Joe Blackburn took to Twitter to reassure fans about the expansion's release, confirming that it would not be delayed.
Bungie had previously announced that they will be releasing each expansion towards the start of the year. Starting with Witch Queen, despite having multiple games coming up in February, Bungie will be keeping their word of releasing the expansions on the scheduled dates.
Last year, Destiny 2 Beyond Light was delayed for two months due to various issues posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. With February 2022 being packed with multiple game releases, the community wondered whether Bungie might delay the Witch Queen release to maintain the player base over the weekend.
Destiny 2 Witch Queen has been trending on Twitter after Elden Ring gets delayed
Major upcoming titles such as Dying Light 2, Horizon Forbidden West, Life is Strange Remastered, and even the Saints Row reboot will be released in February 2022. Added to the list is another heavyweight, Elden Ring, which was originally scheduled to be released on January 21, 2022.
Also Read
Destiny 2 is no stranger when it comes to competing for releases with big titles. It hopes to stand out from the rest of the releases by providing the next big expansion in gameplay, story, and content. Despite its two-month delay, Destiny 2 Beyond Light did a decent job with a new season and lots of content to keep the players busy.