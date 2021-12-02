New Destiny 2 Anniversary screenshots hint at possible Halo-themed weapons 

The much-awaited anniversary event at Destiny 2 is just a few days away, and it can be considered a new season altogether; considering the scale of upcoming changes. From weapons to armor and sandboxes, the community is going to have a rough time adjusting to some things starting in December.

However, things don't end there, as the event itself will bring in some new items and activities for the players as well. Steam Store Page for Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack just got updated recently, where fans can see a bunch of new screenshots and additional information on upcoming content.

Additional info on Destiny 2 upcoming event, Dungeon, and Halo-themed weapons

These are exciting times for Destiny 2 fans, as they will be getting three months worth of content, starting with the Anniversary, Dawning, and Moments of Triumph. However, the main focus right now is in December, where Bungie is going to be deploying the biggest patch of the year with the weekly reset.

Looks like the final reward room from Dares of Eternity (six-player activity) has a separate chest for each item. (armor, ghosts, ships)

Amidst all of that, Bungie has kept quiet about their rumored collaboration with Halo, alongside many things regarding the Anniversary event. The official release of a few screenshots from Steam does unveil a lot of things. First and foremost, the 3-player paid dungeon is going to be called "Grasp of Avarice." The description includes:

Plunder the new three-player dungeon inspired by the famed Cormodrome loot caves of Yor. Reveal a tale of riches and regrets as you follow an adventurer who traded his humanity for treasure.

Judging by the description, it is safe to say that the upcoming dungeon or the six-player activity will have a separate story on its own, and by no means will be connected to the Witch Queen.

Upcoming activity map (Image via Bungie)

However, things get interesting when players look closely at the image of six Guardians approaching Xur. Two of the Guardians seem to have weapons based on Halo Battle Rifle and Covenant's Focus Rifle.

While these weapons might not be entirely from the Halo universe, it is safe to assume that Bungie is paying some kind of homage considering how everything is based on their 30th Anniversary.

Possible Halo-themed weapons (Image via Bungie)

With everything in place, it will be interesting to see some of the hidden mysteries Bungie kept away secretly within the dungeon. Senior Community Manager dmg04 also posted on Twitter confirming additional cosmetic chests for pack owners.

30th Anniversary Pack owners also gain access to additional COSMETIC reward chests after playing the free Dares of Eternity activity to redeem in the Treasure Room.

Destiny 2's Anniversary event will be going live on December 7th from the weekly reset, following scheduled maintenance.

