Players can get the god-roll Dire Promise from Xur in Destiny 2 right now 

Destiny 2 recently had a weekly reset, and surprisingly Xur doesn't seem to pay any mind to it. As usual, the Agent of the Nine can be found standing on top of a crimson tree in Nessus right now, selling legendary weapons and armor.

Players will need to head to the Watcher's Grave waypoint and head straight past the fallen and vex enemies. Xur can be found on top of the tree on the right side of the road. He is selling a god-roll Dire Promise, one of the most powerful hand cannons in Destiny 2 PvP.

God-roll Dire Promise, amongst other things that players can acquire right now from Xur in Destiny 2

Dire Promise is an adaptive framed legendary hand cannon that is a 140 rpm archetype. Being an adaptive frame comes with a lot of perks, with increased stability and aim-assistance. The weapon in question here sits in the kinetic slot of the inventory and can be acquired via world drops in Destiny 2.

Xur inventory after the reset (Image via Bungie)

Since this version of Xur has been kept hostage, finding him might take more than just one attempt. However, each legendary gear can be acquired from him for 50 legendary shards and 1000 Glimmers, which is the same price as before. Dire Promise that Xur is selling right now contains the following perks:

Steadyhand and Hitmark HCS for sights.

High Caliber and Ricochet Rounds for ammunition types.

Snapshot Sights for greater increase in aiming speed.

Rangefinder for greater increase in weapon range after aiming the weapon.

Out of the seven Destiny 2 legendary weapons, only the 140 hand cannon is worth picking up at the moment. Dire Promise is great for PvP loadouts because it paves the way for energy or a powerful exotic weapon in the inventory.

Opulent Scholar Gloves (Image via Destiny 2)

Aside from the hand cannon, players can also pick up the legendary glove for Warlocks called "Opulent Scholar Gloves." The legendary armor piece has a total of 64 base stats with 16 Resilience and 19 Discipline.

With the Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris rerunning the Freelance weekend once again, players will need weapons that suit their solo playstyle more. Dire Promise, being a 140 RPM hand cannon, is a perfect fit.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar