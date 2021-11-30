Destiny 2 Eververse store weekly reset (November 30th)

The final week before the Destiny 2 Anniversary event will be going live, with Guardians trying to farm as many resources as they can. The upcoming event will host a six-player activity, a 3-player dungeon alongside numerous exotic and legendary gears.

In addition, it is also the last chance to gather any ornaments from the Eververse store in exchange for Bright Dust.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame We've got a fever.



The Cowbell multiplayer emote is available from Eververse. We've got a fever.The Cowbell multiplayer emote is available from Eververse. https://t.co/IKIX71wXcm

The Eververse store can be found in the Tower or accessed via the "Store" tab on the orbital screen. Known for selling ornaments, emotes, and shaders, the Eververse store resets new Bright Dust and Silver items each week.

The following article lists all the upcoming items available with the weekly reset at the Destiny 2 store in exchange for Bright Dust.

Upcoming items that are in Week 15 for the Destiny 2 Eververse store

A new week means new items and activities in Destiny 2. Aside from bounties and weapons, players often look forward to changing up their style. That's where the Eververse store comes in.

On November 30, Guardians will be able to get their hands on the "Cat Ear Dance" and "Double Hands Dance" legendary emotes alongside the "Ninja Vanish" exotic emote. Both purple will be given away for 700 Bright Dust with the exotic for 3250.

The exotic ornament for Chaperone will also be up for grabs. It is called the "Queensguard" with a price tag of 1250 Bright Dust.

Kimber Prime @KimberPrime Cat ear dance is available for bright dust this week Cat ear dance is available for bright dust this week https://t.co/OBtdXF5AFY

The Destiny 2 Eververse store will also include the following items:

Pragmat Shell exotic Ghost ornament for 2850 Bight Dust.

Hazard Pay shader for 300 Bright Dust.

Wanderer's Shell exotic Ghost ornament for 2850 Bright Dust.

Pragmat Powerhouse exotic sparrow for 2500 Bright Dust.

Tachyon-4 exotic ship for 2000 Bright Dust.

Ashen Icon exotic ornament for Ruinous Effigy for 1250 Bright Dust.

Ashen Icon exotic ornament for Ruinous Effigy (Image via Bungie)

As mentioned earlier, Destiny 2 is setting up for the most significant patch in December. As things stand right now, the upcoming fixes and sandbox changes will define the Guardian's playstyle for the next three seasons.

With new events and activities, players can also save up for any surprises next month. However, doing so might lead to missing out on a lot of good stuff in the current store inventory.

