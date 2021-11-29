Destiny 2 weekly reset (November 30 to December 7): Bonus Vanguard ranks, Trials Freelance, and more

It's the last week before the biggest Destiny 2 patch of the year, and the community will be keeping themselves quite busy after a whole month of what can only be described as a "content drought." However, before the Anniversary patch goes live, players will find a whole bunch of new activities and challenges to entertain themselves with.

For the upcoming Destiny 2 weekly reset, there will be an Exodus Crash strike as the Nightfall alongside bonus Vanguard points. Additionally, players will be able to launch Trials of Osiris separately, since Trials lab: Solo will be going live next weekend as well.

Upcoming content with the Destiny 2 weekly reset on November 30

1) Exodus Crash and bonus Vanguard points

Players will be taking on the force of Fallen on Nessus in the Exodus Crash. This will be the second time the strike will be running in Grandmaster difficulty, so players can expect more or less the same thing as before. Additionally, the Exodus Crash hosted Grandmaster difficulty back in Season of the Worthy, so it follows simpler mechanics.

The usual modifiers should be Thavik's Implant and Arach-No alongside Overload and Barrier Champions. Adept weapons scheduled for the upcoming week include the Uzume RR4 and Plug One. In addition, Destiny 2 players will get double Vanguard points upon completing Nightfall or normal strike missions.

2) Trials freelance

Trials of Osiris will be getting a labs game mode, with the Freelance coming in the upcoming week. Bungie has acknowledged the numbers in the first-ever Freelance game mode this season and promised to make it more regular. Typically, there will be a separate node available where players can choose between going solo or with a fireteam.

Going by the loot pool, the adept Sola's Scar should be the weapon available after reaching flawless.

3) Clash returns to the crucible

The traditional deathmatch mode will be back in Destiny 2, as Clash will be active from November 30 onwards. Each player will be awarded one point after defeating an enemy, with a total of 100 points to win the match.

In addition, players will only get one power ammo throughout the entire match.

