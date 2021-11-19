Destiny 2 players will now gain super energy only based on outgoing and incoming damage 

Super abilities in Destiny 2 have been a power fantasy for players due to their overpowered nature. Each class has a set of unique abilities with separate elements. Ranging from solar, void, arc, and stasis, each subclass can shift the tide of a battle with their supers both in PvE and PvP.

Since the release of the franchise in 2014, super abilities in-game have always had a passive regeneration. Most of this energy gain, even now, depends on a player's intelligence stats. In addition, picking up orbs of light, gear perks, and defeating targets also grant Guardians with super energy.

Bungie @Bungie



💠 bungie.net/en/Explore/Det… This week at Bungie, we take a look at every grain in the abilities sandbox. This week at Bungie, we take a look at every grain in the abilities sandbox. 💠 bungie.net/en/Explore/Det… https://t.co/3g6qrbKYuY

However, Bungie feels like this regeneration rate is currently too high for players inside Destiny 2 PvP.

Destiny 2 PvP will no longer have passive super regeneration

Destiny 2 PvP game modes such as Trials of Osiris and Survival are some of the end-game activities where each life is precious. Playstyle with a more passive approach can become common among the players, as most of them tend to wait for the super's full recharge.

To change this kind of playstyle, Bungie will be implementing a new system with the 30th Anniversary patch. Starting from December 7, super regeneration for Guardians will still have passive uptime, but at a reduced rate. In addition, super energy can also be gained by dealing and taking damage.

While the company is happy with the overall super uptime in PvE, there are going to be some significant changes in some core PvP game modes. In an upcoming update, players will see the following changes:

6v6 PvP game mode should have at least one super per player. Super gain through incoming and outgoing damage ensures this.

3v3 Trials or survival should only focus on gunplay combat, as there will be fewer people to hit.

Different amounts of supers should be active at different times, which ensures less chaotic encounters inside 6v6 controls.

Primary weapons should have a prominent role in providing super energy to Guardians. Thus, players will be prompted to have more primary fights, rather than specials.

Instead of intellectual stats, the recharge rate of a player's super will depend highly upon decision-making and overall weapon skill.

DestinyTracker @destinytrack Upcoming changes to Supers in D2:



“Super regeneration will still have a passive component scaled by your Intellect stat, but at a significantly reduced rate. On top of your passive regeneration, you will also gain Super energy by dealing and taking damage to or from opponents.” Upcoming changes to Supers in D2:“Super regeneration will still have a passive component scaled by your Intellect stat, but at a significantly reduced rate. On top of your passive regeneration, you will also gain Super energy by dealing and taking damage to or from opponents.” https://t.co/UG9CVNEL0b

Destiny 2 will also have a tier system when it comes to super regeneration. Starting December 7, the following rate tiers for supers will be launched:

Tier 5: Well of Radiance

Tier 4: Blade Barrage, Silence, and Squall.

Tier 3: Shadow shot, Burning Maul, Arc Staff, Nova Bomb, Thundercrash

Tier 2: Golden Gun, Chaos Reach, Nova Warp, Stormtrance, Daybreak, Sentinel Shield.

Tier 1: Spectral Blades, Fist of Havoc, Hammer of Sol, Glacial Quake, Winter's Wrath.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

A higher tier results in a higher regeneration rate. One thing to note is that all of these changes will be implemented for Destiny 2 PvP only. The supers in PvE will most likely remain untouched before Witch Queen.

Edited by Siddharth Satish