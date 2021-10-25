Destiny 2 players liable to get suspended if they minimize the game too many times

It has been a bizarre two months for Destiny 2 as Bungie cannot catch a breather from all the game-breaking bugs and glitches. While most of them count as exploits used by players to their advantage, some are so ridiculous that they completely tend to overthrow the laws of the sandbox.
The latest bug/exploit was discovered by JB3, where Guardians can get hold of countless orbs of light by casting a super. While this could have been overlooked with a minor patch sometime in the future, players can still use the glitch in all Destiny 2 activities. However, Bungie has temporarily come up with a "fix" of sorts to keep players from exploiting themselves any further.
"Rutabaga" among other errors upon minimizing Destiny 2
Destiny 2 has been on the receiving side of controversy this season. While Bungie is constantly releasing patches each week to temporarily disable any ongoing sandbox issues, most of the fixes are scheduled for December. These issues include a never-ending battle with Telesto, Shatterdive, Dunemarchers and now a bug that breaks the entire game for players.
A YouTube content creator known as JB3 came forward and uploaded a video showcasing how to do the actual glitch. The description on the video deserves a small mention here too, as he says that he contacted Bungie regarding this issue in July.
It has been nearly four months and the bug still exists, which is why he uploaded a video tutorial to get the company's attention.
The overall function of this exploit in Destiny 2 revolves around restarting a user's internet connection. While in windowed mode, players can press and hold the min/max button for seven seconds. There is a chance of disconnection after holding the button for longer. Guardians can even follow this process while holding Aegis for unlimited Atheon damage.
While all these exploits can still be done within Destiny 2, Bungie has come up with an even stranger fix to counter the issue. They have implemented a temporary fix by issuing the error code "Rutabaga" to anyone attempting this in any way.
Bungie has not gone on record and said they will ban anyone, but multiple errors back to back is never a good sign with an anti-cheat system. So, anyone minimizing the game multiple times while running a Destiny 2 activity will get the error.