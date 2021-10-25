Destiny 2 players liable to get suspended if they minimize the game too many times

It has been a bizarre two months for Destiny 2 as Bungie cannot catch a breather from all the game-breaking bugs and glitches. While most of them count as exploits used by players to their advantage, some are so ridiculous that they completely tend to overthrow the laws of the sandbox.

ⒿⒷ➂ @JB3_Xbox Should I ruin Trials, PVP, and Gambit for the rest of the season? @Bungie Should I ruin Trials, PVP, and Gambit for the rest of the season?@Bungie https://t.co/1wRI8PgWmb

The latest bug/exploit was discovered by JB3, where Guardians can get hold of countless orbs of light by casting a super. While this could have been overlooked with a minor patch sometime in the future, players can still use the glitch in all Destiny 2 activities. However, Bungie has temporarily come up with a "fix" of sorts to keep players from exploiting themselves any further.

"Rutabaga" among other errors upon minimizing Destiny 2

Destiny 2 has been on the receiving side of controversy this season. While Bungie is constantly releasing patches each week to temporarily disable any ongoing sandbox issues, most of the fixes are scheduled for December. These issues include a never-ending battle with Telesto, Shatterdive, Dunemarchers and now a bug that breaks the entire game for players.

dmg04 @A_dmg04 @JB3_Xbox Super thankful for the time we got to investigate as this is an incredibly deep and difficult to fix bug, but it looks like the repro video has been published.The team is actively deploying some changes that will force Rutabaga errors when players attempt to reproduce this. @JB3_Xbox Super thankful for the time we got to investigate as this is an incredibly deep and difficult to fix bug, but it looks like the repro video has been published.The team is actively deploying some changes that will force Rutabaga errors when players attempt to reproduce this.

A YouTube content creator known as JB3 came forward and uploaded a video showcasing how to do the actual glitch. The description on the video deserves a small mention here too, as he says that he contacted Bungie regarding this issue in July.

It has been nearly four months and the bug still exists, which is why he uploaded a video tutorial to get the company's attention.

The overall function of this exploit in Destiny 2 revolves around restarting a user's internet connection. While in windowed mode, players can press and hold the min/max button for seven seconds. There is a chance of disconnection after holding the button for longer. Guardians can even follow this process while holding Aegis for unlimited Atheon damage.

dmg04 @A_dmg04 @JB3_Xbox Note: If players error out of the game numerous times, they can be met with escalating restrictions. So, aside from recommending you don't negatively impact the experience of others by reproducing this issue, I also recommend not ruining your own.Happy Sunday, and much love. @JB3_Xbox Note: If players error out of the game numerous times, they can be met with escalating restrictions. So, aside from recommending you don't negatively impact the experience of others by reproducing this issue, I also recommend not ruining your own.Happy Sunday, and much love.

While all these exploits can still be done within Destiny 2, Bungie has come up with an even stranger fix to counter the issue. They have implemented a temporary fix by issuing the error code "Rutabaga" to anyone attempting this in any way.

Bungie has not gone on record and said they will ban anyone, but multiple errors back to back is never a good sign with an anti-cheat system. So, anyone minimizing the game multiple times while running a Destiny 2 activity will get the error.

Edited by Sabine Algur