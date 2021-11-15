Destiny 2 weekly reset (November 16 to 23): Hollowed Lair returns as Grandmaster, boosted Nightfall rewards, and more

Destiny 2 is having a pretty dry November, as Bungie got nothing extra planned for the players aside from the regular activities. With another week gone by, the community inches closer to the Anniversary event.

However, with over 20 days remaining for a significant patch, users will have to deal with weekly activities to get themselves geared up.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame Grandmaster Nightfalls have returned.



Challenge your might in The Hollowed Lair...if you dare. Grandmaster Nightfalls have returned.Challenge your might in The Hollowed Lair...if you dare. https://t.co/Hpk3yQoYiF

The latest weekly reset in Destiny 2 will bring Fanatic back for Nightfall alongside boosted rewards. Many Guardians claimed the previous week's bonus rewards to have somehow bugged.

Bungie will run the same system once again, hopefully with a fix this time. The crucible will see the scorched game mode return, alongside the normal Trials of Osiris.

Upcoming content for the weekly reset in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost (November 16 to 23)

1) Hollowed Lair and bonus rewards

The upcoming week of Destiny 2 will have the Hollowed Lair strike return in Nightfall. Guardians will have to take on the Scorn at Tangled Shore across five different Nightfall difficulties, from Adept to Grandmasters.

With the ongoing strike being the Proving Ground, it will not get any easier for gamers as Hollowed Lair is considered one of the most formidable strikes. However, Bungie made some adjustments regarding the modifiers related to the strike.

bungie.net/en/Explore/Det… Patch notes for Destiny 2 Hotfix 3.3.1.2 are now available. This hotfix addresses recent issues with Telesto, Mini-Screebs, and more. Patch notes for Destiny 2 Hotfix 3.3.1.2 are now available. This hotfix addresses recent issues with Telesto, Mini-Screebs, and more.bungie.net/en/Explore/Det…

The first week of Grandmaster Nightfall had a specific bug in the Hallowed Lair mechanics that was frustrating for the community. The modifier known as Festering Rupture summons a mini screeb after a Scorn stalker is defeated.

However, things didn't end there in week 1, as these screebs went underneath the ground, invisible to the eye, and exploded at the player's feet. Bungie fixed the issue, where spawned mini screebs won't be going underneath the floor anymore.

Typically, Guardians are likely to face Overload and Unstoppable champions alongside all three elemental shields. They are more likely to get The Comedian and Shadow Price alongside a boosted drop rate in Nightfall rewards.

2) Team Scorched

Team Scorched will be back again in Destiny 2 starting in the upcoming week. Guardians can't equip their weapons or use supers in this game mode, as everyone is forced to use a rocket launcher to defeat the opposition.

Any Guardians that still have the "Sacred Scorcher" seasonal challenge unfinished from Week 3 can go for this week's Team Scorched.

