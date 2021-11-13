Bungie announces major changes to exotics in the upcoming Destiny 2 Anniversary event 

After months of events and updates, Destiny 2 is ready to have one of the most significant patches of the year in December. With the Witch Queen expansion scheduled for 22 February 2021, players will be looking to prepare their arsenal as Savathun will bring in all kinds of enemies with legendary campaigns and new raids.

However, before everything falls into place, Bungie needs to get their sandbox in balance. The upcoming Anniversary event for Destiny 2 will contain a patch that balances over ten exotic weapons, alongside a few armor and abilities. Bungie's latest blog post, TWAB, announced the changes in more detail.

Exotics in Destiny 2 that will be undergoing significant balancing changes in the December patch

1) Vex Mythoclast

Bungie already confirmed the nerf on Vex Mythoclast not too long ago. While the change itself will not be game-breaking, it'll have some effect on players using the weapon in Destiny 2 PvP.

Vex Mythoclast (Image via Destiny 2)

The exotic weapon will have its aim-assist stats reduced by 25, alongside the required eliminations for an overcharged shot increased to 3 from 2.

2) Suros Regime

It has been a while since the community heard anything about the exotic auto rifle called Suros Regime in any patch notes. Hopefully, players will be happy with the changes as its Dual Mode Receiver will increase the weapon range by 30 alongside three extra stats to zoom.

3) Cryosthesia 77k

Crosthesia 77k (Image via Destiny 2)

Cryosthesia 77k has been finding its value since it was released in Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer. With the state at which PvP fell in Season 14, Bungie intended to deploy the stasis sidearm in a weakened state.

However, with the 30th Anniversary patch, Bungie will be eradicating the variable trigger, which will fire the shot on press instead of release. In addition, the charging shot will cause AOE damage which will freeze AI and slow players down.

4) Whisper

Whisper of the Worm in Destiny 2 has been around the sandbox since the Year 1 Curse of Osiris. Four years later, Bungie will finally be making some changes to the powerful Sniper Rifle.

Whisper of the Worm (Image via Bungie)

The weapon will reduce delay for the Whispered Breathing in the Catalyst from 2.1 to 1.2 seconds. In addition, there will also be an increase in PvE damage by 10%.

5) Heir Apparent Catalyst

Bungie claims that there was a data error in the Catalyst of Heir Apparent, which resulted in ridiculous damage resistance against other players in PvP. This error will be fixed in the upcoming December patch as well.

Heir Apparent (Image via Destiny 2)

The overall resistance from the Heir Apparent shield inside the PvP will be reduced from 75% to 25%. However, this will remain unchanged for Destiny 2 PvE.

