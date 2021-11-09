Bungie needs to figure out a way to make useless Exotics in Destiny 2 work again

Over time, it is safe to say that the Exotics of Destiny 2 have made the Guardians stand out more inside endgame PvE activities. Be it weapons or armor, Exotic rarity does play a significant part in boosting their capabilities, giving players the advantage over formidable enemies.

Each class in Destiny 2 can equip at least one Exotic gear in the weapons and armor section. For example, a Guardian can hold one Exotic gun in one of the three weapon slots, similar to an Exotic armor out of the five.

However, some gears are failing to meet even the general quotas needed for the current sandbox.

Cryosthesia 77k and Salvation's Grip are among many other Exotics in Destiny 2 that have lost their use

The Exotics in question here include weapons and armor, ranging from Year 1 to the current expansion. It is still unclear whether Bungie will make any changes to them whatsoever, but keeping them in Destiny 2 doesn't show any relevancy at this point.

Salvation's Grip was the first-ever Exotic weapon introduced in the Year 4 expansion, Beyond Light. The gun can shoot stasis projectiles and freeze nearby targets. However, this is pretty useless as an Exotic weapon, mainly due to introducing a legendary perk in Destiny 2 Season 15, known as Headstone.

The Headstone perk states:

"Precision final blows spawns a stasis crystal at the victim's location."

The only downside to this is that the players will need to kill an enemy to summon the stasis crystal. Unlike Salvation's Grip with limited ammunition, Guardians would much rather go for an unlimited amount of primary ammo with a headstone perk.

In addition, the Cryosthesia 77k sidearm was introduced in Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer. The main aim of the weapon was to fire a single shot to freeze a single enemy in place. However, the newly introduced stasis Trace rifle, Ager's Scepter, can convey the same mechanics much better than the sidearm.

Other gears include a few armors for the three main classes. To name a few, the Knucklehead Radar for Hunters, the Skull of Dire Ahamkara for Warlocks, and the Khepri's Horn for the Titans have lost their use within the Destiny 2 PvE over time.

With a little over two months remaining until Witch Queen, Bungie has to look for a way to make some of these Exotics useful with the game's meta. Be it minor buffs or straight-up rework, the community wants to use all the Exotics in Destiny 2 fully.

