Is Destiny 2 ready to have a separate web series based on its universe? 

Over the past couple of years, Destiny 2 has grown to be one of the industry's most prominent live service titles. However, to understand the story itself, one must go through much-hidden lore and break down subtle in-game dialog by different characters.

Bungie had been looking to hire a new senior executive to help the company bring together Destiny's central narrative. Ranging from video games to TV shows, books and comics, the company will use a different medium that makes it easier for players to follow the lore.

The community recognizes the need for a separate series focused on Destiny 2 lore

It hasn't been confirmed which timeline of the series will be adapted yet. However, the overall improvement in the ongoing in-game narrative puts confidence in the Destiny 2 community.

A listing on Bungie's official website regarding a new executive development role was spotted last month. The selected candidate was to "drive projects extending the Destiny 2 franchise to new categories such as TV, films, audiobooks, etc."

The story of Destiny 2 dates back to more than just Light vs. Dark. Before the actual mystery of Darkness was brought to light, there existed time travel, theories surrounding separate timelines, survival against enemy invasions and the securing of strongholds across the galaxy.

The Year 1 campaign introduced players to the story's main antagonist back then, known as Ghaul. The objective was simple: Steal back the stolen Light, gather support and drive the Cabal away from the Traveler.

However, with time, the story of Destiny 2 was only getting started with the arrival of a new enemy faction in Year 2 alongside Cayde's death. Finally, with Activision's exit from Bungie, Destiny 2 introduced Darkness in 2019 alongside a season pass system with retroactive stories.

Ranging from expansions across four different timelines, it is safe to say that the player base itself has been divided into two factions. Some want to enjoy the game while keeping themselves updated with the overall lore of the Destiny 2 universe.

On the other hand, others would much rather shoot and gather loot due to the inconvenient narrative. While Bungie has gotten better at storytelling each season, the community still yearns for another series that focuses intensely on the Destiny universe.

Destiny 2 has had eight seasons, with expansions and narrative cutscenes. With a single goal in mind, the story has unfolded to include different villains, exciting developments, and unlikely friendships—everything from 2019 to the upcoming Witch Queen expansion in 2022.

The entire universe ranges from mythological creatures to time travel and timeline-changing quests. So, if there's a question regarding whether a separate series should be present for the Destiny universe, the answer is yes. The community is awaiting a faithful adaptation that will hopefully do Guardians enough justice.

