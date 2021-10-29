Players have found a way to one-phase Sedia on Destiny 2 Corrupted Grandmaster 

Destiny 2 consists of endless endgame activities for the Guardians to sink their heads in. Depending on the fireteam scale and the required power level, some require a little more coordination than others, ranging from various raids to dungeons and nightfall strikes.

There are a total of four raids, six Nightfall strikes, and three dungeons that Guardians can hop in right now to experience the Destiny 2 endgame. Among them, there are only a few that reward pinnacle, exotic, and exclusive gears.

However, the Grandmaster Nightfalls are in a league of their own due to their challenging modifiers and the insane power requirement.

However, the ongoing corrupted nightfall has some tricks up its sleeve, resulting in one-phasing the final boss, Sedia.

One-Phasing the Sedia boss in Destiny 2 Corrupted Grandmaster Nightfall

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost consists of what could be the worst combination for Grandmaster Nightfalls. What makes this game mode more punishing than others is the ability to extinguish the entire fireteam and force them to start the whole process from the very beginning.

The Corrupted Nightfall is considered one of the most strenuous activities among endgame players. This is the case because of the unique modifiers it throws in alongside the mechanics of each encounter. A modifier called "Sedia's Durance" tends to throw the Guardians off the map. It increases the knockback damage and distance that comes in from the final boss.

However, the latest Destiny 2 strat in question has everything to do with the fire team's coordination. This will lead to a one-phasing Sedia and reward the Guardians with a Platinum completion in the process.

YouTube Content Creator Gsxrclyde recently uploaded a video that showcases his fireteam one-phasing Corrupted boss Sedia. This is seen to be done with three Threaded Needle Linear Fusion Rifles, a Well of Radiance, alongside Particle Deconstruction and Focusing Lens mod.

The main idea behind this Destiny 2 strat is simple. Linear Fusion Rifles and stacking with Focusing Lens modification are more efficient inside Grandmaster Nightfalls with ridiculous damage outputs.

One Guardian will need to apply a stasis debuff to the boss, followed by continuous precision damage using a Linear Fusion rifle. This needs to be done by all three members while standing on a Well of Radiance. It will activate both the Particle and Focusing Lens mod, allowing the boss to get one-phased quickly.

