As Destiny 2's Season of the Splicer inches to its close, here are some things Bungie can work on for the next season 

Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer has seen its fair share of amusement among the community with a new raid, the annual solstice event, a new turn of events in the story, and a brand new seasonal activity.

However, Bungie has been on the receiving side of criticism regarding a few in-game mechanics, alongside new perks and nerfs. With the overall improvement in the questing system and the un-vaulting of a lot of weapons, it can only elevate in terms of quality and content for Destiny 2.

Listed below are a few things Bungie can change in the upcoming Season 15 of Destiny 2

1) Re-issued weapons

Although there is little to no chance of The Mountaintop or The Recluse coming back with different perks, there are a few weapons that Bungie is slowly looking to bring forward from the vault.

Destiny 2 Arc Logic (image source Bungie)

With the unvaulting of raids from Destiny 1, and bringing back old weapons, Bungie has to take a step forward and synergize these weapons with new perks from Destiny 2. The community already has weapons from the Moon and Dreaming city re-issued, whereas whether Bungie is looking to un-vault old ritual weapons remains unclear.

2) Seasonal Activities

Seasonal activities vary a lot with the release of each season. Whether it be a 3-man or a 6-man activity, Bungie needs to tweak up the difficulty along with the number of Guardians each activity requires.

Destiny 2 The Sundial (image source Bungie)

The objective of the ongoing override is simple: six players need to defeat a bunch of enemies. After that, a certain number of motes need to be delivered into the main relay, and a vex boss needs to be defeated. But knowing Bungie's history of level design and puzzles, the community has been hungry for a tougher challenge when it comes to a 6-man seasonal activity.

3) Stasis weapons

Destiny 2 Beyond Light has introduced a brand new subclass called the stasis. However, the game hasn't seen a lot of use for these weapons with the Stasis element.

Destiny 2 Salvation Grip (image source Bungie)

There have only been two exotic stasis weapons since the release of Destiny 2's Year 4 expansion. With the final season of Beyond Light, Bungie needs to introduce enemies with stasis shields, along with more legendary weapons to counter them.

The two weapons so far, Salvation Grip and Cryosthesia, are the first of their kind. Cryosthesia deals stasis damage while being a kinetic weapon in the inventory. Destiny 2 needs more energy legendary weapons with the stasis element, along with new perks.

With the rumors and speculations of Season 15 being based on the entire theme of Dreaming city, keeping taken enemies in check with stasis should be more fun and ideal. Additionally, the transmog system needs some changes with the increase from ten bounties to more per character in one season.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Gautham Balaji