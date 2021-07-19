Destiny 2 weekly reset (July 20th): Everything you need to know

Destiny 2 will be entering the eleventh week of its ongoing season 14: Season of the Splicer. There have been several quests and activities over the last few weeks, making the upcoming week 11 the only week without any new seasonal challenges.

However, this doesn't mean it's a dry time for farming materials and gears for the Guardians. Like every week, several challenges, nightfall strikes and a few boosts in the rankings of activities will also come with the weekly reset to keep the guardians on their toes at all times.

Destiny 2 Week 11 Changes and Resets

1) Team Scorched on Crucible

Team Scorched is basically a 6v6 PvP activity inside the Crucible were the Guardians, instead of weapons, use cannons to kill each other.

Destiny 2 crucible (Image source Bungie)

This activity only comes twice every season, with the current season providing a challenge for the guardians on the very first week. Those who haven't yet completed the challenge called "Sacred Scorcher" from week 1 of the Seasonal challenges, now have a chance to finish it and get a few EXPs and an amount of bright dust.

2) Nightfall Strike

Week 11 of Season of the Splicer will see a brand new nightfall strike on a playlist called "Warden of Nothing." Guardians will also get access to the grandmaster version of the strike along with the week's exclusive nightfall weapon called, "Uzume rr4."

Destiny 2 nightfall sniper rifle (image source Bungie)

Uzume rr4 is a 90 RPM solar adaptive frame sniper rifle that sits in the energy slot of the inventory.

In the grandmaster difficulty of the Warden of Nothing strike, Guardians will have to face all kinds of elemental shields along with three types of champion targets. With anti-Berner Scout rifle modification and sub-machine gun overload, clearing champion enemies will be the primary focus for guardians before clearing ads

3) Infamy Boost

Week 11 of Season 14 will make Guardians focus more on the Gambit playlist. Winning a gambit match will earn triple the amount of EXPs than normal.

Destiny 2 Gambit (Image source Bungie)

In the coming weeks, a seasonal challenge of week 7 namely "In it for the Infamy" will undergo a change to its objective where instead of earning a total of 16 ranks, Guardians will have to just complete a certain number of matches to earn the total percentage of progress.

4) Vault of Glass

The raid "Vault of Glass" for normal and master difficulty for the upcoming week will put up a new challenge for the guardians called, "Wait for it..." The Guardians had to defeat a series of Vex Wyverns in the second encounter of the raid while they were being sacrificed in the confluxes.

Destiny 2 Vault of glass (image via Bungie)

The challenge will be to put the Guardians in master difficulty with a few extra modifiers.

Week 11 won't be seeing any seasonal challenges in Destiny 2, so it is safe to assume that there won't be any expunge missions or new override missions.

Edited by Gautham Balaji