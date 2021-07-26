Future of stasis weapons in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 and its Year 4 expansion, "Beyond Light," saw a drastic change in the mechanics and tactics of the guardians in the endgame of PvP and PvE. This occurred primarily because of the entire new subclass called "stasis," along with several other customizations, aspects, and fragments.

The same cannot be said for the weapons of the same elements. Stasis weapons have been somewhat underwhelming, seeing how they were released and advertised by Bungie as exotic weapons to the community.

The firearms in question are Salvation Grip and Cryosthesia 77k.

Salvation's Grip is a stasis grenade launcher introduced with the Beyond Light expansion and Season 12: Season of the Hunt.

Cryosthesia 77k is a stasis sidearm that sits in the kinetic slot of the inventory, despite having a stasis element. The weapon was introduced in the ongoing Season 14: Season of the Splicer.

Stasis weapon changes that may occur from Destiny 2 Season 15

1) Match game

Match games are an essential modifier of endgame PvE activities that force guardians to match elemental weapons and the various enemies that will appear in the given activities.

The elemental shielded enemies found all over the system in Destiny 2 are:

Void Minotaurs

Arc harpy

Void Servitors

Solar shanks

Arc Fallen Captains

Solar Centurion

Void Psion

Void Taken wizard

Arc Taken Minotaur and Centurion

Prism Chieftain and Solar Wrath

Bungie could be introducing more stasis enemies from the expansion of "The Witch Queen." This will allow a path to release more weapons, both exotic and legendary, to counter stasis, shielding enemies from guardians in endgame activities.

The Destiny 2 Witch Queen expansion could bring in a new subclass, along with a new enemy faction. This unknown enemy could very well be a new variant as the hosts for the stasis shields.

2) More weapons

It has been almost nine months since the release of the Year 4 expansion of Destiny 2: Beyond Light. With the introduction of stasis, it was only natural for the community to hope for a regular loot pool consisting of legendary stasis elemental weapons. But that was never the case.

It is still unknown how Bungie will approach the very concept of stasis with regular legendary energy weapons. Still, they have provided some pathway by releasing two exotic weapons over these nine months.

However, the main objective for any legendary stasis weapon in Destiny 2 would be to match the elements with the shields of the enemies in PvE without any intrinsic or exotic perk. It really can't be said that the exotic stasis weapons, even with their perks, currently provide much utility to the inventory and playstyle for any class of guardians.

