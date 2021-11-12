Hunters are not the primary choice for Destiny 2 high-level PvE anymore

Destiny 2 is a vast game that contains a lot of stuff to unfold, even for a veteran. Over the last four years, Bungie has improved quite significantly when it comes to providing live service content every month.

From events to bug fixes, it is safe to assume that things will only get more burdensome for the company once the next expansion arrives.

Out of these three classes in Destiny 2, the Hunters are finding themselves in a little bit of trouble. Each Guardian has three lights and one dark subclass, but the mobility-based tricksters can't seem to find their use compared to the Titans and the Warlocks inside the PvE.

The usage of Hunters inside Destiny 2 Season of the Lost

After diving deep into the actual contents of Destiny 2, players will have tons of builds to create owing to numerous weapons and armor. With three classes to choose from, each exotic can provide a different result. Players often go with the ones they're most comfortable with for both PvP and PvE.

However, the Hunters are still trying to figure out their core usage in Season of the Lost. Once considered a powerhouse for the fireteam, it is safe to say that the players would much rather go for a separate class that can do the job even better.

For example, Hunter's exotic headpiece, the Celestial Nighthawk, gives an insane damage boost to the solar bottom tree golden gun. Meanwhile, the exotic chest piece for the Titans known as "Cuirass of the Falling Star" amplifies the damage caused by Thundercrash. This is much more consistent and doesn't require a precision hit for a guaranteed damage boost.

Another problem for the Hunters in Destiny 2 PvE right now is the uselessness of void tethers. Once considered one of the most potent abilities in the game, it has been replaced by the seasonal mod "Particle Deconstruction," which can pretty much do the same thing.

The worst thing about this is that the mod does not stack with Hunter's Tether, making the ability questionable to use inside PvE.

Things might change for the better in Destiny 2 Witch Queen when void abilities get additional customizations. But in the meantime, exotic armor for Hunters such as the "Omnioculus" can provide a lot of decent support for the fireteam by constantly making everyone invisible.

