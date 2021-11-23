Destiny 2 Eververse store for weekly reset (November 23)

Each weekly reset in Destiny 2 refreshes a lot of content. From strikes to activities, Guardians can even farm new sets of weapons from raids. However, the Eververse store is also one of the spots that players look out for. Bungie gives out exclusive items that are, otherwise, hard to get by on their own.

Ornaments and emotes vary from common to exotic rarity, which also changes the price tag accordingly. However, users can get some of these Eververse items exclusively via Bright Dust.

Upcoming items that in Week 14 for Destiny 2 Eververse store

The weekly reset for Destiny 2 Season of the Lost is just a few hours away, giving players a limited amount of time to farm everything.

In this case, the main currency required is Bright Dust. All items listed below are purchasable with Dust and can be bought from the Eververse store after the reset.

Starting with the weekly reset on November 23, players will be able to buy the "Conga Line" Legendary emote alongside the "Aim and Fire" Rare emote. As usual, the Legendary will be sold at 1250 Bright Dust, with the Rare getting sold at 400.

Aside from the emotes, Bungie changed the exotic ornament this week to "Remembrance", which was supposed to get featured last Tuesday.

🌸𝓑𝓵𝓸𝓼𝓼𝓸𝓶🌸 @BlossomReady Y'all remember when the Eververse store used to look like this? Y'all remember when the Eververse store used to look like this? https://t.co/RNPkxAgrqD

In the Destiny 2 class-item department, all three classes will get Exotic ornaments on their respective armor piece. They include:

Beastly Visage for Hunter's Mask of Bakris.

Broken Dreams for Titan's Precious Scars.

Chimera's Sting for Warlock's Necrotic Grip.

Upcoming Exotic ornaments for all classes (Image via Destiny 2)

Other listed items for Bright Dust in week 14 of the Eververse store will include:

SK-1 Multiband Rover for 2500 Bright Dust.

Western Front ornament of Monte Carlo for 1250 Bright Dust.

Junkyard Navigator for 2000 Bright Dust.

Braytech Dream9 for 2500 Bright Dust.

Wayfarer's Guise legendary shader for 400 Bright Dust.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

In addition, the featured Destiny 2 Eververse items for silver are Bad Scene and the Coiffure Correction emote. Players can also purchase the Ferromancer Exotic ornament alongside the Nemean Galley Exotic ship for 700 and 800 silvers, respectively.

Stay updated with latest Genshin Impact news, leaks, and more via our Twitter handle!

Edited by Ravi Iyer