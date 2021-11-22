Destiny 2 weekly reset (November 23 to 30): Lake of Shadows Nightfall, bonus Infamy, and more

With week 14 of Destiny 2 Season of the Lost closing in, players have a little less than two days to wrap things up. This will be the penultimate week before Bungie hits the community with the biggest patch of the year.

Some interesting things await Guardians, with a brand new Nightfall and surprises in Gambit.

Players will be up against the Taken forces on EDZ in Destiny 2 Lake of Shadows Nightfall. Upon platinum completion, the reward pool will have adept versions of Hothead and Hung Jury waiting.

In addition, the Gambit game mode will see some activity, as users will get double Infamy points with each match played.

Fourteenth week of Destiny 2 Season of the Lost

Here's what players can expect from the upcoming weekly reset.

1) Lake of Shadows Nightfall

The Lake of Shadows boss (Image via Bungie)

The Lake of Shadows Nightfall is considered one of the easiest strikes in Destiny 2. Players are recommended to take advantage of the upcoming week and get a god-roll Hung Jury or Hothead. As usual, the power level required for this strike is at least 1345.

The modifiers will likely be similar to before with Epitaph and Grask's Bile. The elemental shields will be solar and arc for the most part, with additional Overload and Unstoppable Champions scattered around the map.

2) Gambit Infamy rank bonus

The Gambit overseer, Drifter (Image via Destiny 2)

Gamers will finally have something to play for in Gambit as the upcoming week will grant bonus Infamy ranks. While being the least played game mode in Destiny 2 right now, Gambit does reward some of the best weapons in the game, including:

Servant Leader

Bottom Dollar

Crowd Pleaser

Trinary System

Borrowed Time

In addition, there will be an increased chance of getting the required Ascendancy weapon or ornament from the Drifter vendor. It will further lead to the completion of a seasonal challenge.

3) Showdown

The Destiny 2 Crucible showdown (Image via Bungie)

The showdown is part of Destiny 2's Crucible Labs. It's a 4v4 game mode, where gamers need to defeat opposing Guardians before the time expires. The team with the most rounds will win the match.

Defeating each player will grant 1 point, with each round running for approximately 3 minutes.

