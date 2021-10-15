Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfall guide (October 12 to 19): Lake of Shadows 

Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfall enters its second week with a brand new strike and weapons to choose from. This time, Guardians go up against an entire Taken manifestation on the EDZ through the Year 1 strike known as Lake of Shadows. Being on the shorter side in terms of activities in Destiny 2, this strike, in particular, tends to give Guardians some breathing space compared to others.

With a guaranteed drop in adept Nightfall weapons and Ascendant Shards, players will look to run this activity as many times as possible to gather enough endgame materials.

With plenty of powerful gear alongside the proper modifications and class builds, the Grandmaster variant of this nightfall is much easier than expected.

Destiny 2 Lake of Shadows Grandmaster Nightfall guide, builds, and tips

1) Modifiers and enemies

Lake of Shadows boss (Image via Bungie)

Much like the Corrupted, Destiny 2's Lake of Shadows comes with the toughest modifiers to make the life of a Guardian as demanding as possible. While some can be countered by making versatile builds, others take up way too much time and resources for the actual strike to get finished.

However, the primary modifiers for the Lake of Shadows Grandmaster are Epitaph, and "Grask's Bile." Much like Corrupted Nightfall, it also increases incoming damage and knockback distance. Champions that the Guardians will probably face include Unstoppable and Overload.

Elemental shields will include Solar and Arc enemies for the most part. Only one void shielded enemy will be present in the entire strike, which can be killed off using other elemental weapons.

2) Weapons and Builds

Hunter revenant subclass (Image via Bungie)

As mentioned before, Destiny 2 Lake of Shadows Nightfall is the shortest and easiest compared to other strikes this season. But that doesn't mean the Guardians won't have to break some sweat, as the minimum recommended power level needs to be at least 1345.

To start things off, a fireteam of three Guardians can run the bottom tree void Hunter, one Shadebinder Warlock, and a Well of Radiance. Seasonal mods such as "Focusing Lens" will come in handy in such situations, especially when firing from the top of a Well.

Along with that, the support unit - the Hunter - can use the exotic trace rifle Divinity for in-built Overload and bonus damage stacks.

Notably, Divinity is the only weapon in Destiny 2 right now that still stacks with the Particle Deconstruction mod. Other fireteam members can employ Sleeper Simulant for bosses, Solar Shields, and Unstoppable Champions.

The remaining weapon slots can be filled with anything based around the two already mentioned exotic weapons.

Stag exotic headgear, alongside Phoenix Protocol, are decent picks for Warlock running the Well of Radiance. Shadebinder is recommended to be paired up with Eye of Another World while Ominoculus will be perfect with bottom-tree void Hunter.

3) Tips and tricks to make encounters easier

Destiny 2 Blights (Image via Bungie)

In their first encounter with Destiny 2 Lake of Shadows, Guardians can skip an entire wave of enemies with a simple blight trick. First, they must dispose of all the spawned enemies near the three blights.

After that, the latter needs to be destroyed in reverse order. Players can jump on top of the blights to avoid taking damage.

In the second-last encounter with the Void Shielded Witch room, Guardians can entirely skip the Champions by being invisible with the help of the bottom tree Hunter. They can only advance by killing the mini-boss, which won't affect the outcome in terms of platinum completion.

