Shoulder charge will no longer one-hit players in Destiny 2 PvP 

With gunplay as the main focus in Destiny 2 PvP, Bungie has decided to narrow the window for one-shotting players in Destiny 2 PvP. In addition, the developers have also nerfed ability and super regeneration, which will prioritize primary battles instead of specials and elemental skills.

Titans' shoulder charge has also fallen victim to the list of the Anniversary patch. While the shoulder charge can be found in all three subclasses, it is one of the most overpowered abilities in PvP, especially when combined with Titans.

SONIC @IM4SONIC Dunemarchers got buffed Dunemarchers got buffed https://t.co/mQGQnsPlVM

When it comes to PvP in Destiny 2, Titans are one of the primary choices because of their hard-hitting nature. Ranging from across four different subclasses, the Titans are the only ones that can one-hit players regularly, aside from Hunter's throwing knives.

Shoulder charging will be nerfed for Titans inside Destiny 2 PvP starting December

As mentioned before, Destiny 2 players won't be able to one-shot full health Guardians with a shoulder charge. However, Bungie has adjusted some other aspects of these skills to balance things out. Starting from December 7, shoulder charges will be quicker to activate, travel farther, and easier to hit with.

In addition, the skill will also see a significant increase in damage within the PvE. Since shoulder charges are so powerful with close-range weapons inside PvP, Bungie has decided to tone them down and make adjustments accordingly.

The changes for all shoulder charges across three different subclasses include:

Shoulder charges in Destiny 2 PvP will no longer one-shot a player

Activation time while sprinting will be reduced from 1.5s to 1.25s.

The range will be increased from 5.5m to 6.8m.

Targeting-cone width will be increased by 10%.

Damage against PvE combatants will be further improved by 25%.

DestinyTracker @destinytrack Titan Changes:



- Shoulder Charge will no longer one hit players in PvP, however it activates quicker and does increased damage in PvE (~25%)



- Rally Barricade cooldown reduced Titan Changes:- Shoulder Charge will no longer one hit players in PvP, however it activates quicker and does increased damage in PvE (~25%)- Rally Barricade cooldown reduced https://t.co/a4FPNHJg1e

The arc shoulder charge, known as Seismic Strike, will reduce its damage from 90 to 40 inside PvP. Instead of one-shotting an opposing party, the ability will blind anyone caught up within the area of the hit.

In addition, the void shoulder charge, known as the Shield Bash, will also be nerfed, where each hit will deal 40 damage instead of 90.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

One thing to note here is that the Shield Bash's ability will still disorient and suppress any Guardians on hit, despite having its damage reduced. Similar to other skills, the Hammer Strike will also see its damage reduced from 170 to 120.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan