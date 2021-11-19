Titan Behemoths are finally getting buffed for Destiny 2 PvE 

Stasis has become a vital part of the Destiny 2 sandbox. It has been over a year since the Guardians got their hands on the newest subclass alongside numerous changes surrounding it inside the PvP and PvE. However, there are some aspects and fragments that are viable for endgame activities.

DFP @DFPsheikh



Also this opening edit uses both mine and the other players perspective 🤣



Watch : Titans had Skating in Destiny 1, now in Destiny 2 with Stasis Titan's have.. Ice Skating??? In this video I show you how to fly as a Behemoth Titan.Also this opening edit uses both mine and the other players perspective 🤣Watch : youtu.be/DIPyhi5-zSo Titans had Skating in Destiny 1, now in Destiny 2 with Stasis Titan's have.. Ice Skating??? In this video I show you how to fly as a Behemoth Titan. Also this opening edit uses both mine and the other players perspective 🤣Watch : youtu.be/DIPyhi5-zSo https://t.co/NXkW0ePVCs

Titan's Behemoth subclass is a stasis variant, which is considered to be a roaming super ability. It slams down an ice gauntlet, which further creates stasis glaciers to freeze targets. Additional skills allow the Titans to sprint through the glaciers and shatter any frozen enemies in Destiny 2.

Behemoth Titans and Diamond Lance will be getting significant buff in the Destiny 2 Anniversary patch

The Behemoth class has struggled to find proper usage inside the Destiny 2 PvE alongside other strong variants such as Thundercrash, Sentinel Shields, and Ward of Dawn. The recent TWAB from Bungie, however, had some good news for the future of Titan stasis.

There have been a lot of complaints on numerous social media platforms, regarding the uselessness of the Behemoth Titans within Destiny 2 PvE. The changes were made based on that feedback, and Bungie now hopes that the upcoming buffs to Diamond Lance will turn things around for the Titans' stasis subclass.

dmg04 @A_dmg04 Long TWAB is long. Big cheers to all at the studio who contributes to these on a weekly basis.



Lots of big sandbox changes in this one. Some will require hands-on to get a good feel. Still, feel free to ask Q's if you have 'em. Long TWAB is long. Big cheers to all at the studio who contributes to these on a weekly basis.Lots of big sandbox changes in this one. Some will require hands-on to get a good feel. Still, feel free to ask Q's if you have 'em. https://t.co/DtX3E1DRs6

A particular stasis fragment, known as Whisper of Chains, will be getting buffed with the updated patch as well. This will add to Behemoth's survivability inside PvE. The Fragment states:

When you are near a frozen target, or a friendly stasis crystal, you take reduced damage from targets.

This is very useful for Behemoth Titans, as creating stasis crystals is easier with Glacial Quake. One thing to note here is that Whisper of Chains can be equipped with all stasis subclasses.

In addition, the changes that the Diamond Lance will undergo are:

Increased slot of fragments from one to three.

Diamond Lance will spawn upon killing a combatant with a stasis weapon, three players with a stasis weapon in a single life.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Alongside the Diamond Lance aspect, the Shiver Strike skill will also have its damage increased by 50% while inside super. Lastly, the Whisper of Chains will grant damage resistance to the Titans in Destiny 2 PvE up to 40% from 25%.

Edited by Siddharth Satish