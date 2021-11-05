All nerfs and buffs coming with 30th Anniversary patch in Destiny 2

With everything going on in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost, Bungie has a lot of things piled up that are yet to be fixed. From sandbox to exotic, Guardians are already looking at more than two to three nerfs on weapons alone. This includes the confirmed changes to Vex Mythoclast and Lorentz Driver.

It is still unclear whether Telesto will get a patch with the upcoming Destiny 2 Anniversary event, but Bungie might add other weapons to the list of changes. There are a few exotics and perks ready to get buffed in December as well.

List of changes coming with December patch in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost

1) Nerfs

Vex Mythoclast (Image via Destiny 2)

Among the nerfs, there have been many troublemakers in all forms that don't fit in with the current Destiny 2 sandbox. On October 14, Bungie's Senior Community Manager, dmg04, tweeted out saying that the Vex Mythoclast feels a little "hot" with the current sandbox and will be changing with the 30th Anniversary patch.

dmg04 @A_dmg04 Re: Mythoclast feeling a bit "hot"



Team is looking at toning down Mytho in the December patch. Goal isn't to nerf into the ground, but some tuning is felt to be in order.



In addition, there have been several complaints regarding the ridiculous melee chains that Dunemarchers exotic can create. It will also undergo a nerf in December alongside Hunter's stasis aspect known as "shatterdive".

Other abilities are also likely to be nerfed, with the primary aim being for Bungie to shift the Destiny 2 meta more towards gunplay. The company also claimed that their newest exotic weapon, the Lorentz Driver, has a ridiculous aim-assist with their current sandbox.

It might as well be on the list of changes for December.

2) Buffs

The Destiny 2 Year 1 Whisper mission (Image via Bungie)

The Whisper of the Worm and Fighting Lion buffs are two of the most welcome changes coming next month with the Destiny 2 patch. It has been forever since the primary breech grenade launcher has seen action anywhere.

Fighting Lion will have more multi-hit requirements for buffing reloads. In addition, the reload speed will be significantly more than before once a projectile hits an enemy.

Meanwhile, the Whisper buff doesn't have any details revealed on it whatsoever, except a slight hint within the TWAB.

dmg04 @A_dmg04 Psst...



Hold on to your Adrenaline Junkie rolls.



Lastly, there has also been a hint at the adrenaline junkie buff with no additional details yet revealed. The perk itself can increase the handling and damage of the held weapon for a short duration after a grenade kill.

