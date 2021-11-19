All upcoming subclass and armor nerfs for super regeneration in Destiny 2 PvP 

A recent blog post on Destiny 2, known as TWAB, announced some significant changes coming to the sandbox in December. One of the main focuses for Bungie this week was to address the nerfs and the importance of more gunplay inside PvP.

Aside from other ability changes, Guardians will see a reduction in skills and aspects that can recharge an ability inside PvP. In addition, numerous exotic armor and mods will undergo nerfs, starting with the Destiny 2 Anniversary patch from December 7.

Destiny 2 subclass perks and exotic armor will be getting a reduction in super recharge rate

Bungie has made it clear that they want PvP combat to be between primary weapons. In other words, they want fights that do not involve super abilities in any way inside Destiny 2 crucible.

As things stand now, the overall playstyle is far from the end goal. Endgame PvP game mode has high ability uptimes, making it difficult for players to figure out exactly when their opponent will get back a particular skill.

The upcoming Anniversary patch will tune the abilities inside PvP while keeping things inside PvE unchanged.

Some of the subclasses in Destiny 2 can buff up the regeneration of a player's ability. Bungie has taken this into account and went for a 50% reduction to all the following skills inside PvP. These skills include:

Whisper of Shards Fragment Arc Web storm caller Rising Storm storm caller Ionic Traces storm caller Electrostatic Surge storm caller Aftershock striker Inertia Override striker Benevolent Dawn striker Practice Makes Perfect gunslinger Dark Matter Voidwalker

DestinyTracker @destinytrack Upcoming changes to Supers in D2:



“Super regeneration will still have a passive component scaled by your Intellect stat, but at a significantly reduced rate. On top of your passive regeneration, you will also gain Super energy by dealing and taking damage to or from opponents.” Upcoming changes to Supers in D2:“Super regeneration will still have a passive component scaled by your Intellect stat, but at a significantly reduced rate. On top of your passive regeneration, you will also gain Super energy by dealing and taking damage to or from opponents.” https://t.co/UG9CVNEL0b

It didn't end there as Bungie announced additional nerfs to numerous exotic armor that can buff up the regeneration of abilities. Some of these exotics include:

Frost-EE5: Abilities won't stack multiplicatively inside PvP with other regeneration buffs.

Abilities won't stack multiplicatively inside PvP with other regeneration buffs. Heart of Inmost Light: Energy regeneration reduced by 50% inside PvP.

Energy regeneration reduced by 50% inside PvP. Contraverse Hold: Energy regeneration scalar reduced by 50% inside PvP. In addition, the grenade ability will have a fixed duration of 1.75 seconds to regenerate.

Energy regeneration scalar reduced by 50% inside PvP. In addition, the grenade ability will have a fixed duration of 1.75 seconds to regenerate. Doomfang Pauldron: Super energy gain on activation will be reduced by 50%.

Super energy gain on activation will be reduced by 50%. Shinobu's Vow: Grenade energy reduction by 66% .

Grenade energy reduction by 66% The Stag: Reduced class ability refund on shield break by 50% in PvP.

As things stand right now, the Destiny 2 Anniversary patch is going to be the biggest update of the year. With a sandbox shift as big as this, Bungie will be keeping an eye on the sandbox to adjust accordingly with time.

The 30th Anniversary patch is scheduled for December 7, 2021. Guardians are likely to get it on the weekly reset after maintenance.

