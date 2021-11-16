Upcoming adjustments in Destiny 2 might set a meta for the next two years 

The Destiny 2 community got hold of some of the latest news with a weekly blog post known as TWAB. Amidst the dry period in November, players can at least talk about the exciting stuff that Bungie announced a few days ago.

It mentioned numerous changes to the sandbox, exotic weapons, mods, perks, and weapon archetypes. In addition, players are scheduled to get all these changes on December 7 with the Anniversary patch.

While the patches will be free for all players, the Destiny 2 Anniversary pack needs to be purchased for the actual content. This will include the three-player dungeon, the returning Gjallarhorn, alongside new weapons.

Destiny 2 Anniversary update will bring in game-changing adjustments for weapons and mods

Bungie has already announced the changes they'll be bringing to Shatterdive, Dunemarchers, and Vex Mythoclast. With the nerfs being confirmed ahead of a significant expansion, players are already adjusting to new playstyles that don't involve nerfed gears.

While Vex Mythoclast won't be shut down by a considerable margin, the weapon is only powerful in Destiny 2 PvE right now due to the Particle Deconstruction mod. However, players will have access to new mods with the new season, and the Whisper buff might be foreshadowing that very change.

Aside from exotic weapons, numerous Destiny 2 archetypes will be getting noticeable changes from December. The pallet shotguns and Linear Fusion Rifles will have their damage increased in PvE as opposed to slugs.

While these are all minor changes announced in the recent TWAB, the ones that have gained a lot of traction are exotic weapons and legendary perks. One of the weapons perks, known as Adrenaline Junkie, will work similarly to Swashbuckler starting from December 7.

In addition, the Vorpal perk will be getting a bizarre nerf with the Destiny 2 Anniversary patch. Instead of the bonus damage to all weapon types, only primary weapons will get a 20% bonus, with each unique and heavy bonus of 15% and 10%. Though it is unclear which weapon will get the seasonal mod in Season 16, the special and heavy gear does seem like the least favorite choice.

Lastly, the Pulse Monitor perk can be assumed to be getting a buff. Instead of boosting a weapon's damage on a 90% health threshold, it'll be only 30% of a Guardian's shield. In short, the perk will require minor damage for it to trigger. This will prompt many players to roll for aggressive shotguns, giving them the upper hand in tight Destiny 2 PvP situations.

