Iron Banner armor will now have a new glow effect in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 and its endgame PvP game mode, the Iron Banner, is back with rewards and exclusive gear. Players can find Lord Saladin in the Tower right now, handing out bounties and the seasonal Iron Banner quest.

However, the current armor pieces have a new look to them. Gamers can acquire them from Saladin by turning in Iron tokens.

Much like its glowing Trials armor variant, this season's Iron Banner pieces can be equipped via transmog and used in all three classes. While the color of the glow cannot be changed to anything else, it is a sweet addition to the overall aesthetics of the Guardians and Iron Lords.

Bungie community manager confirms new Iron Banner armor glow feature in Destiny 2

The Iron Banner is a 6v6 PvP activity in Destiny 2 that takes a lot of work due to its competitive nature and power level requirements. However, there is an increased chance of getting a high stat armor or a god roll weapon.

Gears such as peace bond, time-worn spire, and occluded finality have a chance to drop with the best perks.

Bungie's community manager, dmg04, posted on Twitter regarding the newest change to the armor set in Destiny 2 Iron Banner. He stated:

dmg04 @A_dmg04 Word on the street is that Iron Banner armor has some cool new effects when Saladin is in the Tower...



Furthermore, Guardians have a chance to get featured in the upcoming TWAB. All they have to do is upload a screenshot with the glowing armor and reply to dmg's primary tweet.

One thing to note here is that the newest glow can be done on the Iron Forerunner set. In addition, the burning effect will be active throughout the Iron Banner week, where the chest pieces of all three classes will have a glowing fire effect.

Acquiring the glow doesn't require Guardians to do any missions or quests. They need to own an Iron Forerunner chest piece, and the effect will be visible in the Iron Banner week itself.

While this effect can't be equipped on any other set except the Forerunner, players want this Destiny 2 armor-glow to be made permanent. However, going with the idea of Trials, the glow fades away from the armor a week after going flawless.

So Bungie is trying to keep that same idea with the Iron armor going forward.

