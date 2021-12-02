Will the Hunter subclass become overpowered with the Destiny 2 Anniversary patch? 

Destiny 2's sandbox has been the center of attention since the game was released back in 2017. With 12 different subclasses and hundreds of weapons to choose from, Bungie deploys patches that can change an ongoing meta in the span of a few days.

It's not surprising for players to forget about something in an instant after exploiting it for a month. Sandbox changes in live service games mainly work mid-season. However, with Destiny 2's Anniversary patch scheduled for December 7th, the community will get a bunch of different stuff.

One of the prominent changes is the dynamic ability cooldown system for each class.

dmg04 @A_dmg04 Lol shatterdive Lol shatterdive

In addition, the super abilities have been placed in different tiers, making it both powerful and adverse for some classes. Hunters, out of the three classes, are getting the most changes.

With its shatterdive getting nerfed to the ground, to a one-shot grenade, players are wondering if the arc Hunters will become meta in Destiny 2 PvP.

With Shoulder Charge and Handheld nerfed, players are expecting Hunters to reign in Destiny 2 PvP

Over the past few months, there have been numerous debates surrounding one of Hunter's stasis aspects known as "shatterdive." The only problem with it was its ability to one-hit-kill every 10 to 15 seconds when the grenade ability regenerated.

TroLL @GunnaTroLL #Destiny2



Destiny 2 | Shatterdive 5 Piece Ice, Ice Baby #MOTW Destiny 2 | Shatterdive 5 Piece Ice, Ice Baby #MOTW #Destiny2Destiny 2 | Shatterdive 5 Piece https://t.co/nQkVj99X7K

However, with shatterdive getting nerfed on December 7th, Bungie implemented another skill that is less ridiculous in terms of uptime, but very effective for one-shotting players. This will be the complete revised version of the Flux grenade for arc hunters.

In short, its detonation damage has increased to 250 with its base cooldown increased to 3 minutes.

DestinyTracker @destinytrack Sandbox Update:



ALL grenades have received a 15% damage buff to PvE combatants.



As Shaxx says, “THROW MORE GRENADES!” Sandbox Update:ALL grenades have received a 15% damage buff to PvE combatants.As Shaxx says, “THROW MORE GRENADES!” https://t.co/kYCLp4BeWK

As things stand in Destiny 2 PvP right now, Titan's Shoulder Charges and Handheld Supernova are the only skills that can one-shot enemy players. Starting December 7th, none of these abilities will hold the same capability. This is where the arc Flux grenades for Hunters come in.

With its 250 damaging output, the arc subclass Hunters with their Flux grenades will be the only skills that can one-hit-kill other players. Sandbox leads from Destiny 2, Kevin Yanes, and Eric Smith recently attended the "Firing Range" podcast, where they talked a lot about the aforementioned changes.

The upcoming patch has had some mixed reactions from the Destiny 2 community. The Hunters might be getting another one-shot ability by replacing the shatterdive, but there is also supposed to be a big nerf on dodges both in PvP and PvE.

