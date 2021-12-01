How to prepare for the upcoming Destiny 2 Anniversary event?

Destiny 2's upcoming Anniversary event will be released on December 7, alongside numerous gears and activities. However, the update is scheduled to come with a big patch that could be the size of an entire season. With over 50 sandbox changes, the community is ready for new playstyles and adjustments inside PvP and PvE.

The ongoing week in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost will be the final chance for preparations ahead of the big event. So players will be looking to farm the best possible weapons and gear to get themselves synergized over the next few months.

The following article points out everything that needs to be done to gain the upper hand in Destiny 2 once Bungie drops the patch.

Things to prepare ahead of the Destiny 2 Anniversary patch on December 7

1) Exotic weapons

Dead Man's Tale (Image via Bungie)

Like plenty of other gears, exotic weapons can be acquired by finishing quests and specific activities. Some of these weapons will undergo massive changes, so it is recommended for newer players to get them as quickly as possible. Changes to Destiny 2's exotic weapons include:

Sleeper Simulant will have its magazine size and damage in PvE increased.

Arbalest will get intrinsic Anti-Barrier rounds.

Whisper of the Worm will get a buff in the Whispered Breathing perk.

Suros Regime's Dual Reciever mode will grant the weapon 30 range and three zoom.

Malfeasance will have an increase in its explosion shots.

D.A.R.C.I will also have an increase in damage in Destiny 2 PvE.

Most of these weapons are accessible via quests or exotic archives. So getting them for optimal boss damage or a smooth Grandmaster run is recommended.

2) Perks

Legendary perks (Image via Destiny 2)

Legendary perks are some of the essential features of Destiny 2, as it defines the true potential of any weapon. Certain perks can change the nature of a feeble weapon to the strongest one.

However, with the 30th Anniversary patch, some perks are getting buffed, causing players to farm them with suitable weapons. For example, Adrenaline Junkie will work like the Swashbuckler, where grenade kills will stack five times the expected damage to a firearm.

dmg04 @A_dmg04 Psst...



Hold on to your Adrenaline Junkie rolls.



Team has fun good news, coming soon. Psst...Hold on to your Adrenaline Junkie rolls.Team has fun good news, coming soon.

In addition, players can also look for a weapon with the Pulse Monitor perk, as it will activate on 30% shield reduction.

3) Intellect stat in PvP

Intellect stat (Image via Destiny 2)

Starting December 7, players will no longer be able to use their intellect stat inside PvP fully. Since each character will have their supers based on direct hits, having a total of 100 intellects in a PvP match will prove useless.

Instead, players are recommended to put those stats in recovery or mobility.

