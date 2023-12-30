What to expect from Destiny 2 in 2024: Into the Light, The Final Shape, Episodes, and more

With the start of a brand new year, the Destiny 2 community will get a lot of new content. Since The Final Shape has been delayed till June, Bungie prepared a new expansion from April, alongside an annual event scheduled for May. Players are already feeling the dry period with the end of the year, expecting new things to arrive quickly.

This article will list everything expected in Destiny 2 for 2024, including the new expansion, Into The Light, Episodes, annual events, and more. It remains to be seen whether Bungie will add the usual activity schedule in the Episodes, as they are rumored to have longer runtime than the current seasonal system.

Destiny 2 Year 7 roadmap, including Into the Light, The Final Shape, Episodes, and more

1) Into the Light expansion

Traveler's Veil in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

As announced by Bungie, the 'Into the Light' expansion will be released in April 2024, forming a bridge between the end of Season 23 and the start of The Final Shape. While there haven't been a lot of concrete reveals on the expansion, the community got a fair bit of an idea of the primary goal of the expansion.

Game Director Joe Blackburn stated the following regarding the Into the Light:

"This is really built not only for the folks that have played Destiny for 5000 hours, but also for your friends, your family, people who are just getting into Destiny and want to get prepared for the Final Shape. We’re really excited about the content and rewards coming in this, so please stay tuned."

Note that this is quite similar to the 30th Anniversary Pack that was released before The Witch Queen, allowing players to participate in both seasonal and new content of the game simultaneously.

2) Annual events

Dawning official cover in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Starting May 2024, the community will be getting the usual line-up of annual events, from Guardian Games all the way to Dawning. Here is a list of the order of their releases, alongside the expected months for each event:

May: Guardian Games

July: Solstice and Moments of Triumph

and October: Festival of the Lost

December: Dawning

Note that each event mentioned above has a seal tied to them, which is also applicable for gilding with reruns.

3) The Final Shape

As mentioned, The Final Shape has been delayed to June 4, 2024. While Bungie did reveal almost everything related to the event, the recently held four-month delay might change things up within the core content.

Except for the "Pale Heart" location and a few new additions to the Light subclass, it remains to be seen whether Bungie makes significant changes to the story and the locations.

4) Episodes

New Episodes in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Episodes will permanently replace the seasonal model in Destiny 2, starting in June. There will be three Episodes in the entirety of The Final Shape expansion, each comprising three acts. Each act will include new story quests, activities, weapons, seals, and more.