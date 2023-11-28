Destiny 2 Into the Light potential release date, storyline, and more

Destiny 2 Into the Light is the name given to the content update that will go live between the Season of the Wish and The Final Shape. While it's believed to be quite similar to the 30th Anniversary update, presently, there's not much information about it. However, considering it is a content update between two major events in the game's storyline, it could hold some significance.

The Destiny 2 Into the Light content update was recently announced by the developers, but they didn't share many details about it, barring the release window and the accessibility options.

On that note, here's everything players need to know about this update.

Destiny 2 Into the Light release date explored

As of now, Destiny 2 Into the Light has no specific release date. The only thing that the developers have mentioned in the blog post is that the content update is expected to go live sometime early in April 2024.

Furthermore, since The Final Shape has been rescheduled to June 4, 2024, and the content update is expected to provide content for two months, this update could go live somewhere between April 1 and April 4. More information about this should be available later next year.

Destiny 2 Into the Light storyline details

Currently, there are no specific details about the storyline with this content update. In fact, there's very little chance of it having a storyline, as was seen in the 30th Anniversary Update. However, the blog post mentions that the content update will help players prepare to make their way into the Pale Heart of the Traveler.

It could also involve a brief altercation with the Witness or one of his unknown Disciples. It may include some intervention from the Nine as well. Alternatively, Bungie could use this content update to set the stage for everything that's expected to come after The Final Shape ends in 2025.

While this delay was previously speculated, a Bungie press release confirmed that Destiny 2 The Final Shape was on track with respect to the release date. With the developers now confirming the delay, it will be interesting to see how the expansion's sales are affected.

The Destiny 2 Into the Light content update will be free for players across all platforms. However, this remains speculation for now, considering the blog post mentions that this update will be available for all.