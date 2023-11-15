Destiny 2 The Final Shape to release as scheduled according to Bungie press release

The massive layoffs at Bungie fueled speculations that Destiny 2 The Final Shape would be delayed by three months. However, based on the information revealed in the latest Bungie press release, the upcoming expansion looks like its on track. Now, it's hard to say if the developer will delay the expansion by a few months, but if that is the case then they should have announced it by now.

It's not hard to believe that the developer would want to launch the expansion on time. That would ease some of the financial stress that the delay can potentially cause on the company.

New Bungie press release shows Destiny 2 The Final Shape is on schedule

As per the new Bungie press release, and their official website, Destiny 2 The Final Shape is set to release on February 27, 2024.

Considering that the Season of the Wish is almost here, it's rather surprising to see the developers not talk about the delay at this point.

This could prove that the game is actually on track, but with so many developers being laid off, there's a major question about the quality of the game at launch. Alternatively, this could be a tactic on behalf of the company. There is a disclaimer on the official website that says "date and content subject to change".

From everything that's been revealed so far, making minor changes to the content wouldn't really make that much of a difference, because no one really knows what the developers have planned to launch so far.

However, when it comes to the date, Bungie might just announce a delay in the launch a few weeks into Destiny 2 Season of the Wish.

They've already promised that the upcoming expansion will be better than Forsaken. The company did possess the means to deliver the same, but following the layoffs, that might seem a little difficult, unless there's a delay.

If Destiny 2 The Final Shape is on track, then either the game will be severely bugged at launch, or a major portion has already been completed, and Bungie can complete whatever is left with only a few developers.

It will be interesting to see how things progress in the upcoming days. Bungie has changed the way they're approaching the yearly roadmap with Destiny 2 The Final Shape. The expansion also has a potential to be the best DLC in the entire series, provided Bungie can deliver, with respect to the content and the storyline.