Destiny 2 Season 23 expected release date, storyline, and more

Destiny 2 Season 23 is only a few weeks away. With everything that's happening in this game's Season of the Witch, one can only speculate what's going to transpire in the upcoming season. S23 will be the last season before The Final Shape expansion goes live. Based on everything that's been revealed so far, that will be the last DLC in the Light vs Darkness saga. As such, the events of Season 23 will have major ramifications on the Vanguard's future.

Just like previous seasons, S23 will see the arrival of a set of new seasonal activities, along with fresh weapons. The game will also get a new dungeon. With that said, here's everything that you need to know about the Destiny 2 Season 23 release date and other details pertaining to this season.

When does Destiny 2 Season of the Witch end?

Based on the information revealed by Bungie so far, this game's Season of the Witch is scheduled to end on November 28. As seen with all the other seasons so far, a new season generally begins the very day the previous one ends. Going by that logic, the Destiny 2 Season 23 release date will be November 28.

It's unlikely that the developers will extend the current season past its end date. However, if they do, it will be communicated via Bungie's official Twitter account. The studio hasn't done it so far, which is why it's unlikely it will drag the current season longer.

Destiny 2 Season 23 name and storyline details

As of now, Bungie hasn't revealed what the new season will be called. As for S23's storyline, it will most likely revolve around Xivu Arath and her Wrathborn. Given how the current narrative is progressing, it's unlikely that Eris Morn will go up against Xivu Arath this season.

Considering that the latter is a Hive God and an important piece in the game's overall storyline, it's unlikely that Bungie will let her play a minor role. The developers surely have elaborate plans for her.

However, one thing is for sure: since she's a Disciple of the Witness, the Vanguard will slay her. However, it will be interesting to see how the entire segment is woven into S23's storyline.

Destiny 2 Season 23 dungeon details

Season 23 will see the arrival of a new dungeon as well. Bungie has a pattern in its yearly roadmap. Every new expansion is divided into four seasons. The first season contains a new raid, and the third one comprises a reprised raid. The second and fourth seasons contain a dungeon each.

So probably, based on how things have progressed in the current storyline, Eris Morn might weaken Xivu Arath by the time this season ends. In S23, Bungie will introduce a new dungeon where players will have to slay the Hive God of War.

All this is speculation for now. It will be interesting to see how the developers proceed with this game's storyline and other intricacies in Destiny 2 Season 23 as The Final Shape slowly inches closer.