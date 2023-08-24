Destiny 2 The Final Shape is borrowing a page from Valorant with the Episode format

Bungie has finally announced major details about Destiny 2 The Final Shape expansion. Apparently, the developers will replace the conventional seasonal models that have been seen in the game so far with a newer, Episode format and storyline delivery. Based on whatever has been discussed as of this writing, this model could be likened to the one that Riot Games follows with Valorant.

Although the two titles are polar opposites genre-wise and have different approaches to lore delivery, it's interesting to see Bungie adopt a similar format with their looter shooter.

Destiny 2 The Final Shape will be divided into three episodes

As revealed by Bungie, Destiny 2 The Final Shape will be divided into three episodes: Echoes, Revenant, and Heresy, all of which will be further split into three acts of six weeks each.

Over the course of these acts, Bungie will introduce new seasonal artifacts and patch balances. While this is an interesting way to move forward, at least with respect to weapon and gameplay adjustments, what will be worth seeing is how the developers move ahead with the storyline content in the title.

Ever since the game was released, the developers never had an issue with story delivery up until Lightfall. They clearly failed to explain what the Veil is in that campaign, which resulted in having to make tweaks regarding the same in subsequent seasons. In fact, they are still including smaller bits to the lore, which should have ideally been a part of the campaign storyline itself.

It's unclear if Destiny 2 The Final Shape episodes will solve this issue for them, but it will be tough for the developers to retain their fanbase if they don't address it.

This could also be a huge monetization tactic as well. With each new act in Valorant, there's a new battlepass. However, If Bungie were to adopt a similar structure to Destiny 2 The Final Shape, they might receive further backlash from the player base.

The final expansion is the most expensive one in the game's history, which has already upset many fans. So, further cash grabs like an act-based battlepass might not be wise.

Overall, it'll be worth seeing how the episode format works in Bungie's favor because of how diverse its lore is.