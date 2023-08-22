With just 76,000 players waiting to watch The Final Shape showcase on YouTube, is Destiny 2 really dying?

Destiny 2 is slowly inching toward their final expansion in the Light and Dark saga. However, over the past few seasons, the question of the game dying has risen multiple times. Many reasons have rendered the game unplayable for the most part over the past few seasons, especially during the Lightfall expansion. However, are those reasons enough to indicate that the game is dying?

As a game, Destiny 2 has had a large fan base ever since it came to PC. While the player count has fluctuated over the years, the interest in the title is at an all-time high. So considering everything, is the game really dying?

How does the future look for Destiny 2?

One of the significant metrics behind any game is the number of players interested in it as a whole. This interest can be segregated into individuals who like watching videos about it and individuals who want a more hands-on approach. There are around 76,000 individuals currently queued up on YouTube to watch the Destiny 2 Showcase, where the developers will be talking about The Final Shape and the game's next season.

76,000 players have been waiting to catch the showcase

The game has indeed had problematic servers over the past few seasons. Not to mention there have been several issues in the PvP section as well. However, that hasn't stopped players from coming back to the game. Although it's safe to assume that the interest in the game may have waned over the past few seasons, this showcase will most likely bring things back on track.

That said, the Light and Darkness saga has been going on since Destiny 1 and is set to end with The Final Shape. For a story that has been so long in the making, it's no surprise to see fans and players flocking numbers to see what the developers have in store for the next expansion.

Furthermore, while Bungie was in a tight spot with the story delivery in the Lightfall expansion, it's unlikely they'll do something similar in The Final Shape. Moreover, it's common knowledge that they won't reveal everything during today's showcase. Players will keep returning to see the culmination of the saga once the next season goes live.

That said, the developers have also confirmed that Destiny 2 won't end with The Final Shape expansion, but they will be shifting to a different model together once the expansion ends. So, it's safe to assume that the game isn't dying. However, its lifespan will depend on what the developers reveal during the Destiny 2 Showcase and how they deal with the game after The Final Shape.