Will Destiny 2 end with The Final Shape?

The Final Shape, the concluding chapter in the Destiny 2 Light vs Darkness saga, is a little over six months away. This expansion will see the Vanguard go up against The Witness in a showdown that's been building up over the last six years. In terms of the storyline, a lot has happened over the past couple of seasons, and it's safe to say that a lot of mysteries introduced in the very first season of the game are finally falling into place.

Every year, Bungie releases a new expansion with a campaign in Destiny 2. The Final Shape will be no exception. Although it's unclear how Bungie will approach the entire matter, the game will not end with this expansion.

Will The Final Shape be the last Destiny 2 expansion?

Destiny Bulletin @DestinyBulletn Seeing some comments like, "Why would Bungie add an in-game LFG, Loadouts, etc when the game is at the end of its lifecycle?"



Here's your reminder that Destiny 2 will not end with The Final Shape expansion. Bungie is already planning the next 10 years of Destiny.

Based on what the developers have said over the past few months, Destiny 2 will not end with The Final Shape expansion. There are a lot of unexplored plots in the game at this point, and once this saga ends, the developers will most likely delve into those avenues.

However, it's tough to say if they'll do so via a campaign model or explore these plots through a seasonal format. If Bungie goes with the former, then Destiny 2 The Final Shape won't be the last expansion. However, opting for the latter means this will be the final addition.

Considering Marathon is also slated for a 2025 release, the studio might move ahead with a seasonal format, but it's hard to make a comment at this point.

There are a lot of expectations from The Final Shape as well. Hopefully, the developers won't make the same mistake as they did with the Lightfall expansion. The campaign did very little to explain one major plot point in the game, which was later dissected through audio logs.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame



Make no mistake. Destiny 2 will continue beyond. The Light and Darkness saga will come to a dramatic conclusion in Destiny 2: The Final Shape.Make no mistake. Destiny 2 will continue beyond. pic.twitter.com/LwA14MIq0e

Had there not been enough hype around the lore, players would have ignored it completely. It's rather disappointing that Bungie chose such a route with respect to The Veil, but hopefully, this won't be the case in the upcoming expansion.

There are also rumors of a sixth subclass being added with the next expansion. If true, then details about the same should go live during the Destiny 2 Showcase 2023, which is scheduled to go live on August 23 before the new season arrives. Having said that, it'll be interesting to see how this subclass comes to being and the powers it has to offer.