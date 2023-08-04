Destiny 2 The Final Shape to replace bounties with a new system called "Pathfinder"

Amidst multiple new announcements in the recent Destiny 2 State of the Game article, the community has received information on a progression system in The Final Shape. Bungie is reportedly working on a new system called "Pathfinder" with plans to remove bounties from the game. While this will be implemented slowly with the patrol area in the new expansion, the future will see the feature spread out more on the ritual side.

Bungie has also provided a WIP (work in progress) image, providing an idea of what to expect in the future.

Readers interested in the full State of the Game blog post can visit this link.

Bungie to implement a new progression system in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Destiny 2's new progression system will be called "Pathfinder," as teased by Bungie in their State of the Game blog post. However, this new implementation is meant to completely replace the current bounty system. The latter is known for granting vendor EXP and rewards with rank-ups.

The following image of the "Pathfinder" system has been teased, showcasing a chain of activities leading to an ultimate reward engram.

Teased Pathfinder system for Destiny 2 The Final Shape expansion (Image via Bungie)

The company stated the following on the Pathfinder system concerning The Final Shape:

"Finally, we called out back in February that we were initially targeting more changes to ritual content in the final Season of the year. While we’ve made the recent decision to push this initiative to The Final Shape, we have plans to replace some bounties with a more rewarding and engaging system tentatively called the Pathfinder."

It added:

"This is going to be debuted on the new destination in The Final Shape, and we’re currently nailing down a plan for how we can use this new system to replace core ritual bounties in the New Year."

Based on the official statement, it appears players will only see the system via the new destination vendor in The Final Shape. However, the core/ritual vendors in Destiny 2 will receive the change going into the future, and not immediately with the start of the expansion.

While full details of the system remain unknown for the most part, the community is hopeful of something new being added with the DLC.