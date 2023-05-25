Destiny 2 The Final Shape Showcase: Air time, where to watch and more 

Destiny 2 is gearing up for the end of the Light vs Darkness saga. Although Season of the Deep just went live, the developers have already started teasing The Final Shape. During the PlayStation 2023 showcase, Sony announced a brand new date for when more information about the upcoming expansion will be revealed.

The Final Shape is the last expansion in the current Light vs Darkness Saga and will probably end with the Vanguard defeating or incapacitating the Witness in some capacity. Having said that, here's everything that was revealed about this expansion in the PlayStation 2023 Showcase.

When does the Destiny 2 The Final Shape showcase go live?

Based on the information revealed in the PlayStation 2023 showcase, a Destiny showcase will be held on August 22, 2023. During this, the developers will probably give fans worldwide a look into how things will play out in Destiny 2 The Final Shape.

A few really interesting bits were shown in the teaser during the PlayStation 2023 Showcase. For starters, Cayde-6 was present and was talking to Ikora Rey. Although their conversation was fairly basic, what's most interesting about this is that Cayde-6 was killed in the Forsaken expansion. So his return still remains a mystery. He's also seen holding a cracked Ace of Spades.

Moreover, Ikora Rey had several flashbacks while she was talking to Cayde-6. The incidents in these flashbacks haven't occurred in the game yet, so these could be hints of what is to come. With players still struggling to find out about the Veil and where the Witness has gone, the next two seasons will be worth following. There could be some sort of time travel involved in the storyline, but it's hard to speculate at this point.

To summarize, Destiny 2 The Final Shape won't go live before February next year. Pre-order details for the same should be available after the Destiny showcase concludes. With the first week of the Season of the Deep currently underway, the forthcoming weeks, including the upcoming seasons, will be worth looking out for.

