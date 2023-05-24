All Destiny 2 Season of the Deep season pass rewards

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep is the latest installment of the Lightfall saga, granting players a lot of materials and currencies to work on. Hence, like any other video game, Bungie's looter-shooter title also provides most of their items via a battle pass, up to 100 levels. Typically, two tiers are tied to a battle pass, allowing the community to redeem items from the free or the paid tier. To gain access to the latter, players must have the Lightfal Digital Deluxe or the season pass purchased.

The following article lists all the rewards available with the Destiny 2 Season of the Deep pass and how to quickly unlock all items.

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep battle pass rewards and how to unlock them

Leveling up a battle pass in Destiny 2 isn't the most demanding job in the world. While the initial years required everyone to grind for bounties across multiple destinations, the current seasonal model with numerous challenges has made leveling much more manageable.

Exotic Auto Rifle from the free tier (Image via Destiny 2)

The following list consists of all Destiny 2 items in the free tier of the Season of the Deep battle pass:

Rank 2: 3 Upgrade Modules.

Rank 3: 8,000 Glimmer.

Rank 4: 3 Upgrade Modules.

Rank 5: 25 Legendary Shards.

Rank 6: 8,000 Glimmer.

Rank 7: Eververse Engram.

Rank 8: 3 Upgrade Modules.

Rank 9: 200 Bright Dusts.

Rank 10: 25 Legendary Shards.

Rank 11: 2 Upgrade Modules.

Rank 12: 6,000 Glimmer.

Rank 13: Eververse Engram.

Rank 14: 2 Upgrade Modules.

Rank 15: 5 Enhancement Cores.

Rank 16: 6,000 Glimmer.

Rank 17: Eververse Engram.

Rank 18: 2 Upgrade Modules.

Rank 19: 250 Bright Dusts.

Rank 20: Targeted Redaction Hand Cannon.

Rank 21: 2 Upgrade Modules.

Rank 23: Eververse Engram.

Rank 25: Legendary Engram.

Rank 26: 2 Upgrade Modules.

Rank 27: Eververse Engram.

Rank 29: 300 Bright Dusts.

Rank 30: Thin Precipe Glaive.

Rank 33: Eververse Engram.

Rank 35: Centrifuse Exotic Arc Auto Rifle.

Rank 37: Eververse Engram.

Rank 40: 400 Bright Dusts.

Rank 43: Eververse Engram.

Rank 45: Exotic Engram.

Rank 47: Eververse Engram.

Rank 50: Bright Dusts.

Rank 53: Eververse Engram.

Rank 55: Exotic Cipher.

Rank 57: Deepsight Harmonizer.

Rank 60: 650 Bright Dusts.

Rank 63: Eververse Engram.

Rank 65: Exotic Engram.

Rank 67: Eververse Engram.

Rank 70: 800 Bright Dusts.

Rank 73: Eververse Engram.

Rank 77: Deepsight Harmonizer.

Rank 80: 1000 Bright Dusts.

Rank 83: Eververse Engram.

Rank 87: Eververse Engram.

Rank 90: 1400 Bright Dusts.

Rank 93: Deepsight Harmonizer.

Rank 97: Eververse Engram.

Rank 100: 2,000 Bright Dusts.

Seasonal ornament from the paid tier (Image via Destiny 2)

The following list will help you track the Destiny 2 rewards through the paid battle pass tier:

Centrifuse Exotic Auto Rifle. Deep Engram. Ritual Glimmer Boost. Enhancement Cores. Slight Fireteam XP boost. Mesopelagic Shader. Small XP boost. Legendary Shards. 10,000 Glimmer. White Whale emote. Catalyst quest boost. Salvage Key. Deep Engram. Legendary Shards. Enhancement Cores. Small XP boost. 10,000 Glimmer. Methane Burst transmat. Upgrade Modules. Legendary Shards dismantle bonus. Enhancement Cores. Catalyst quest boost. 12,000 Glimmer. Deep Dive key. Exotic Engram. Slight Fireteam XP boost. Bright Dusts. Deep arms masterwork boost. 25,000 Glimmer. Pale Reflection Exotic Sparrow. Legendary Shards. Sonar Station reputation bonus. Enhancement Core. Upgrade Modules. Deep Engram. Small XP boost. 30,000 Glimmer. Deep Legs masterwork boost. 50 Legendary Shards. Epipelagic Shader. Deep Engram. Enhancement Cores. Armor Scrounger. Legendary Shards. Pressure Monitor Ghost Projector. Small XP boost. Deepsight Harmonizer. Deep Class Masterwork boost. 40,000 Glimmer. Deepseeker Shell. Targeted Redaction masterwork bonus. Salvage Key. Enhancement Core. Upgrade Module. Deep Engram. Small Fireteam XP boost. Seasonal gauntlet. Deep chest Masterwork boost. Exotic engram. Seasonal leg armor. Thin Precipice Masterwork bonus. Deepsight Harmonizer. Enhancement Prism. Seasonal gauntlet ornament. Exotic Engram. Small XP boost. Seasonal class item. Deep Head Masterwork bonus. Raid Banners. Sonar Station Reputation bonus. Weapon Scrounger. Enhancement Prism. Seasonal boots ornaments. 45,000 Glimmer. Raid Banners. Small XP boost. Seasonal chest armor. 1,000 Bright Dusts. Exotic Engram. Siren Call emote. Advanced Weapon Scrounger. 50,000 Glimmer. Class item seasonal ornament. Deepsight Harmonizer. Ascendant Shard. Small Fireteam XP boost. Seasonal helmet. Exotic Engram. Ascendant Alloy. Ascendant Shard. Seasonal chest ornament. Deep Dive Key. Raid Banner. Ascendant Shard. Ascendant Alloy. 1200 Bright Dusts. Seasonal helmet ornament. Exotic Engram. Tentacle Trap. . Exotic Auto Rifle ornament.

Seasonal challenges from Destiny 2 Season 21 week one (Image via Bungie)

As mentioned earlier, the easiest way to level up battle pass tiers is by completing seasonal challenges and bonuses, accessible from the quest and seasonal tab.

