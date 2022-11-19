Destiny 2 community wants cosmetic rewards for obtaining seals and gilding them 

For over two years, the epitome of Destiny 2 rewards has been focusing on armor pieces and weapons for the most part. Players can get them either by completing high-tier activities and raids, or different challenges. However, due to the heavy implementation of gear changes, some think Bungie is perhaps missing out on cosmetics.

One particular Reddit post comes from u/re-bobber, who wants completing titles and gilding seals to feel more rewarding. As things stand, each seasonal triumph counts towards the progression of a title, regardless of the activity it is tied to. However, most agree that Destiny 2 can lean towards themed rewards as the days progress.

Cosmetic rewards can be an excellent addition to Destiny 2 triumph rewards pools

DestinyTracker @destinytrack BREAKING: Taken King Iron Banner set retuning to Destiny 2. BREAKING: Taken King Iron Banner set retuning to Destiny 2. https://t.co/wPFWruNY36

Bungie's most recent TWAB announced significant changes to the entire PvP section of the game since Shaxx and the ranking system will be substantially overhauled. Additionally, the company will bring back the Iron Banner armor set from Destiny 1 Taken King, giving the veterans a strong sense of nostalgia.

However, as things stand right now, almost 90% of activity rewards are weapons or armor pieces. Bungie even introduced a crafting system with The Witch Queen, which ensured countless customizations on multiple weapons. Since the developers have players covered in firepower, the community considers cosmetics as free rewards.

A Reddit post from u/re-bobber asked the following question to the community:

"I really liked earning the Tiger helmet for the Vidmaster seal. How would people feel about getting a cosmetic armor skin that you could earn for completing titles?"

The same post gave examples that Bungie could have tried but missed the opportunity to implement it. Some include a pirate tricorn with a seasonal Scallywag seal, a Vex-themed ornament from Vault of Glass, and a Nightmare-themed ornament from Duality.

Additionally, many players reacted positively to the comments, pitching their versions of potential rewards and what the majority would like to see. It is important to note that the post doesn't necessarily talk about seasonal armor pieces and weapons, only ornaments and things with similar Destiny 2 'cosmetic' value.

Bungie initially had a lot of cosmetic features for players to showcase, which included Destiny 2 Nightfall and Trials glow, Solstice glow, Raid glow to complete prestige Leviathan, and much more. Sadly, all these features have been removed for an unknown reason, never to be seen again in the current sandbox.

While beautiful ornaments and cosmetics can boost a player's motivation to dive into high-end activities, they also cater to the Guardian's long-term fashion sense.

