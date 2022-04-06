5 best craftable weapons from Destiny 2 The Witch Queen expansion

Crafting has proved to be one of the most prominent features of Destiny 2. With so many weapons and perks to choose from, players can get the god roll of any weapon if it is craftable. Of course, there will be a bit of grinding behind the making of each gear, but in the end, they are all worth it with the right perks.

To start crafting a weapon, you will need to unlock its shape in the Enclave. To know each weapon's objective, head over to Patterns and Catalysts to look for the weapon's progress. If the progress bar says "0/5", you will need to level up the five deepsight versions of that particular weapon.

Here are five easy to craft weapons that can be very deadly with the right perks.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 best craftable weapons for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE

5) Palmyra-B

Palmyra-B (Image via Destiny 2)

Palmyra-B is on the front page of the DPS charts when it comes to dealing with bosses and Champions. If you can keep Gjallarhorn aside for a moment, Palmyra-B comes with perks such as Auto-Loading Holster and Explosive Light.

These perks are great against raid bosses since you don't have to reload the weapon and delay any ongoing damage. Many players prefer Lasting Impression over Explosive Light, as the former perk grants a guaranteed damage bonus proc on impact.

4) Ragnhild-D

Ragnhild-D (Image via Destiny 2)

Kinetic Shotguns don't seem to be out of the meta in any given Destiny 2 season. Like many other Aggressive Framed Shotguns, Ragnhild-D comes with PvP-friendly perks such as Perpetual Motion and Elemental Capacitor.

Full Choke and Accurized Rounds are the primary options in the first two slots that you can craft as well. Ragnhild-D had the most zoom out of any other Shotguns in the game, only to get nerfed to the regular zooms of other Aggressive Framed weapons.

3) Submission

Submission (Image via Destiny 2)

Submission became an instant favorite for those who didn't own the Multimach from Year 4. This Kinetic 900 RPM SMG can be acquired via the Vow of the Disciple raid. Perks such as Sleight of Hand, Killing Wind, or Swashbuckler are optimal for PvP.

Subsistence and Frenzy are the only two perks viable for PvE. Players need to level up five deepsight versions to unlock the shape.

2) Insidious

Insidious (Image via Destiny 2)

Insidious is an Aggressive Framed Pulse Rifle that can also be acquired from Vow of the Disciple. Once again, you need to level up five deepsight versions of this weapon to unlock the shape. Season 16 seems to be the best time to use Energy Pulse Rifles, as the weapon-type can deal with both Arc Shields and Champions.

The best perks to go for inside PvE are Rapid Hit and Adaptive Munitions. Rapid Hit and Rampage are great picks for PvP as well.

1) Likely Suspect

Likely Suspect (Image via Bungie)

Likely Suspect is at the top of the PvP charts right now, even after the nerf of Firmly Planted. It comes with enhanced versions of Firmly Planted and Successful Warmup perks, which can grant up to 50% faster Charge Time alongside Handling.

Being a legendary and an Energy weapon also paves the way for strong Kinetic primaries.

