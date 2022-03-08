Destiny 2: How to acquire the Ragnhild-D shotgun pattern

Among the many weapons that can be crafted in Destiny 2, Ragnhild-D is one of them. The Ragnhild-D shotgun was introduced to Destiny 2 through The Witch Queen expansion as a reward for playing in the said expansion.

However, to even craft this shotgun, one must first obtain the Ragnhild-D’s pattern in the first place.

Even though the primary goal of Destiny 2 is to complete the storyline and have fun with one’s friends through immersive and competitive quests, there also exists a huge player-base that scarves the adrenaline rush of PvP.

While most players grind to extend their collection of weapons and gear earned, some play to keep up with the current meta of weapons for PvP. That said, here’s how one can acquire the shotgun pattern in Destiny 2.

The significance of the Ragnhild-D shotgun in Destiny 2

While the shotgun is a go-to choice for most PvP players in Destiny 2 due to its close-proximity explosiveness, veteran PvP players deem it too low to stoop down for simple kills. However, Ragnhild-D being one of the exclusive weapons from The Witch Queen expansion, players must own it irrespective of their playstyles.

The Ragnhild-D shotgun in (Image via Bungie)

Due to being an aggressive frame shotgun, it is expected to see much more usage of this shotgun in the coming days as people start grinding for it. The rate of fire increases after each kill, which in return amplifies its strength as it may synergize with the Demolitionist and One-Two Punch perks.

How can players get the pattern for Ragnhild-D shotgun

Being part of the New Foundry Weapon Set in The Witch Queen expansion, Ragnhild-D is available for anybody to craft if they have Legendary Engrams. This allows both expansion owners and free-to-play members to acquire this weapon easily.

But, the weapon pattern for Ragnhild-D can only be acquired if the player has The Witch Queen expansion.

While most craftable weapons have their patterns unlocked once the player has completed enough Deepsight Resonance Extracts, in the case of Ragnhild-D, the player must complete a specific mission to unlock the pattern.

Upon completing the “Reshaping The Enigma” quest in The Witch Queen expansion, players are offered a new currency called "The Enigma," which is used to alter the perks of specific weapons and a chance to craft the weapon at the Enclave on Mars.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha