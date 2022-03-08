Destiny 2: How to get the Risen title?

The latest season of Destiny 2, Season of the Risen, is currently underway as The Vanguard’s uneasiness with the Cabal led by their Empress Caiatl is at its all-time peak.

In the current season of Destiny 2, the Guardians are to work alongside Cabal to secure some chosen Hive who have been given rare access to Hive’s mindscape situated in a room somewhere within H.E.L.M. Psions originally built this location with the sole purpose of studying the minds of the Hive.

Being true to their features, this time around also, Bungie introduced a new title which quite evidently, as the season entails, is Risen. The title will be time-limited. The Guardian can hold the title during The Witch Queen's launch in the game until the end of the season. The season ends on the last day of May 2022.

Here's how a player can achieve the title "Risen."

Steps to get the Risen title in Destiny 2

For a player to achieve the Risen title as a mark of accomplishing all that the season has to throw at them, they must first complete all the following steps, marked as "Season of the Risen Triumphs" by Bungie.

Achievement: Psionic Operator

To achieve this "Triumph," the player must complete the season mission labeled "Operation Elbrus." The task usually updates every time a world reset happens, and to further progress, one must wait for the mission to update. Once completed with this mission, the "Psionic Operator" achievement will be handed to the player.

Achievement: Applied Psychotronics

Players are handed "Insight" as part of their rewards for completing each part of "Operation Elbrus." This insight can then be used up at the War Table to unlock all ten upgrades a player can get during this season. Upon fully upgrading the War Table, the player is given this achievement.

The Synaptic Spears found in the battle field (Image via Bungie)

Achievement: Psychic Warrior

When a player upgrades the War Table, they, in return, are handed a much more formidable challenge in the PsiOps Battlegrounds. Upon reaching the max level at the PsiOps Battlegrounds and resetting, the players get the "Psychic Warrior" achievement.

Achievement: This House is Clean

During the final boss fight of PsiOps Battlegrounds, Synaptic Spears spawned all around the battle arena. The players have to pick up said spears to kill Savathûn enemies that spawn around the boss.

To achieve this, a player must kill 100 Savathûn enemies throughout Season of the Risen.

Achievement: Secret Triumph

In almost every season of Destiny 2, Bungie introduces a Triumph that remains locked for a specific time, benign as it has a higher purpose to serve than the rest. It usually comes to life once the big shebang is set to happen, in this case, the introduction of The Witch Queen.

The achievement, as usual, is locked in at the moment, and players will have to wait for further revelations.

The enemies found in the PsiOps Battlegrounds quest (Image via Bungie)

Achievement: Mind Reading

While completing “Psionic Operator” and other Triumphs such as “Active Listener” and “Over Your Dead Body,” players come across scrambled pages from the lore books, “Acts of Mercy,” and “Quintessence.”

Once all the pages for these books have been collected, the player is garnished with the title “mind Reading.”

Achievement: Tank Master

This achievement is given to a player if they complete the “Vox Obscura” quest in Master Difficulty. “Vox Obscura” is an exotic quest that takes players to the world that holds the throne of Savathûn.

Achievement: Old Foes Rise Again

Upon completing the “Vox Obscura” quest, the players can interact with a console to listen to any one of the four speeches by Empress Caiatl that dictates her recollection of the Psion Propaganda.

Since it is not certain that a player will listen to all four propaganda speeches in the first four playthroughs, they might have to come back more than four times to achieve this Triumph in Destiny 2.

Achievement: Peak Operator

Every season of Destiny 2, some existing or new weapons are featured as the latest seasonal weapons. In the Season of the Risen in Destiny 2, these weapons are:

Piece of Mind

Explosive Personality

Sweet Sorrow

Thoughtless

Under Your Skin, and

Recurrent Impact

To achieve this, players must kill enemies worldwide with these seasonal weapons.

Achievement: Reckless Shot

The last achievement that bars players from achieving the title “Risen” is the “Reckless Shot.” Reckless Shot is the name of the seasonal ritual weapon that can be found in this current season.

By ranking up to level 16 in Destiny 2 through Crucible, Vanguard, and or Gambit, players can unlock the shotgun from either Shaxx, Drifter, or Zavala.

Once the player achieves all of the Triumphs mentioned above, they will be given the master’s title for the Season of the Risen, “Risen.”

Edited by Yasho Amonkar